For the past several weeks, there has been an advertisement in the Island Park News encouraging people to participate in the process for the new proposed Bureau of Land Management travel management plan for eastern Idaho. The BLM is accepting public comments on the proposal. The comment period is typically 30 days, and in this case, should have closed on Friday. However, the BLM has extended the comment period.
“The Bureau of Land Management prepared an environmental analysis for a proposed travel management plan in the Upper Snake Field Office. The BLM seeks input through July 10, 2023 on proposed alternatives and resource analysis. This will assist the BLM in identifying appropriate areas for motorized and non-motorized recreation.”
This column can serve as a heads up — if you are interested in this topic, you should read it and comment on the proposals — but when you download the document and your eyes begin to glaze over at just the thought of reading 253 pages of “governmenteze,” it might be useful to understand what you are looking at and how to navigate it. Here is a simplified version of the process.
First, this is the draft environmental assessment or DEA. It is not the first step in the process. The process begins when the BLM (or Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service or other federal agency) determines, based on current plans in place, that there is a purpose and need for the proposed action. Teams of specialists convene and discuss the current situation and potential problems and solutions. That is followed by a scoping period where the agency basically presents the purpose and need to the public and requests input so the agency can then formulate the environmental assessment — the current step in the process. If the issues are large enough, an Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS, will be prepared, with significantly more effort involved.
At some point, a draft EA is completed. Inside that DEA is a lot of information that the agency has considered. Some of this information includes direction from current planning documents, such as a resource management plan or a forest plan. Anything proposed in the DEA must comply with the existing plans. Other agencies have also been consulted, and their comments, when appropriate, are included in the document. There will also be a lot of definitions, descriptions of different segments of property and the resources that they contain. The objective is how to best utilize and protect the resource in question.
Using all this information, several scenarios are developed, usually called alternatives. Typically, alternative A is the no action alternative. It states that there will be no changes to the current situation. This is seldom a viable option because a purpose and need for the action have already been determined. Alternatives B, C and even D are differing iterations of the action — the action being what is being addressed — in this case, motorized travel on existing roads. Under the different “action” alternatives, diverse scenarios are presented. This is what an interested public will want to carefully review and comment on. Usually, there is a preferred alternative, the one that the agency believes best meets the needs of the resource and the public, and without input from the public, this is the one that they will select to implement.
Once comments are received, cataloged and reviewed, the EA team addresses each and every comment (or groups of similar comments). Each one will receive a response in the final EA as to how that comment was implemented or why the comment was not pertinent or has already been addressed and where.
After the comment period, the alternatives may be changed to reflect the comments. If the changes aren’t huge, the final EA will be developed, and the alternative that best addresses the issues, both from the public and from the agency itself, will be selected and finalized. Sometimes, if the changes are significant, a second round of a draft EA may be published with another comment period.
This is a BLM project and only affects BLM holdings. This does not influence access to Forest Service or Idaho Department of Lands properties. The Bureau of Land Management can only make rules for properties that it is responsible for. Of the nearly 2.8 million acres in the planning area, only 5%, or 126,378 acres, is BLM land and subject to this proposed travel plan.
Next time I will give you some more tips on how to navigate through the document and how to make meaningful comments.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
