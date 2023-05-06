For the past several weeks, there has been an advertisement in the Island Park News encouraging people to participate in the process for the new proposed Bureau of Land Management travel management plan for eastern Idaho. The BLM is accepting public comments on the proposal. The comment period is typically 30 days, and in this case, should have closed on Friday. However, the BLM has extended the comment period.

“The Bureau of Land Management prepared an environmental analysis for a proposed travel management plan in the Upper Snake Field Office. The BLM seeks input through July 10, 2023 on proposed alternatives and resource analysis. This will assist the BLM in identifying appropriate areas for motorized and non-motorized recreation.”


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

