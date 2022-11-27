As I stared down at the still form of the cow elk my wife harvested last week, several things came to mind. She was anxious to fill our freezer with elk meat again, as the elk I harvested two years ago with my muzzleloader was just about gone. She applied for a special tag, allowing for a late hunt on the Sand Creek desert, and with one perfect shot had put the elk on the ground.
Her reason for wanting elk meat, when it likely would have been less expensive to buy beef, was the reputed health benefits of wild meat. I wondered just how much benefit there really is in eating wild meat versus farm-raised animals.
There are two primary reasons why wild meat is often considered a healthier alternative. First, wild animals generally eat only natural foods. There are no chemicals added to their diets, no hormones or vaccinations, and their feed is not genetically modified. It is as organic as you can get.
Since wild animals feed exclusively on natural vegetation, their meat often contains more zinc, iron and omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are considered essential fats, yet the human body cannot manufacture them — we must get them from food. Omega-3 fats are an integral part of cell membranes, and according to Harvard University: “They provide the starting point for making hormones that regulate blood clotting, contraction and relaxation of artery walls, and inflammation. They also bind to receptors in cells that regulate genetic function. Likely due to these effects, omega-3 fats have been shown to help prevent heart disease and stroke, may help control lupus, eczema, and rheumatoid arthritis, and may play protective roles in cancer and other conditions.”
So, it is no small thing that wild meat provides a better source of omega-3 fatty acids than farm-raised meat.
Second, wild animal meat has far less fat marbling than beef, meaning that it is leaner with fewer calories from fat. It is educational to take a moment and review the beef grading system. We typically deal with prime, choice, select and store brand grades. Prime is the highest quality and comes from young animals with 8-12% marbling (the amount of fat interspersed within the lean meat). Choice still has marbling and the wonderful flavors it provides just less 8%. Select is leaner still and standard and commercial grades are sold as ungraded or store brand. There is one other type of beef you may have heard of: Wagyu, originally from Japan. This is $50 per pound meat and typically has a marbling of 45-60%, more fat than lean meat per pound and apparently is amazingly flavorful and tender, but it is too expensive for me to have personal experience with.
Most wild big game such as bison, elk, moose, deer, bighorn sheep and caribou have fat stores, but very little of it is intramuscular. Fat is stored around the organs and on the outside of muscle, leaving the meat very lean. Lean meat is considered healthier than more fatty meat — fewer calories and less cholesterol. Wild meat excels here — elk meat may have only 0.9% fat, deer 2.0% and wild rabbit 2.3%.
There is an entire movement surrounding the harvesting and consumption of wild meat partly because of these healthy benefits. It is amazing to see the wide variety of people who have become interested and proficient in harvesting their own protein. Websites such as hunttoeat.com, eatwild.com and meateater.com are common and provide techniques, recipes and more for those interested in wild meat.
There is a darker side to wild meat, though. As usual, things are not always as they seem and are often more complex than simple answers can address. Next time I will hopefully add to this discussion.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
