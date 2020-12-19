I call it the “snow effect.”
It’s an odd phenomenon working on our perceptions that happens during the winter months. It goes like this: When you step outside and see snow in your yard, you think about winter sports. No snow, no thinky.
Outdoor shops pray for snow in town because people will then flock to the stores and buy that piece of gear they’re missing, that new snowboard or jacket or goggles they want to upgrade.
But even though snow may be just a skiff in town, you can multiply it by about 10 or more at the 6,000 foot level (Harriman State Park or Kelly Canyon), or by 15 at the 8,000-plus foot level (Grand Targhee).
It’s a fun thing to see, as you drive to Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. Snow can be patchy here and there down in the valley around Heise Hot Springs, but as soon as you drive past the last cattle guard going up the hill, you enter a different zone and the snow begins to pile up.
With this last storm system, things are pretty much good to go. Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is up and running. They promised to plow out a free parking area below the lower parking lot for cross-country skiers and snowshoers who want to access the National Forest land. Dogs are not welcome here.
If you’re a first-time cross-country skier, the trails above Kelly Canyon are not beginner friendly. You first have a long uphill section climb to access most of the trails.
The rumor is that the warming huts have been installed at the logging road and Morgan Summit.
Dogs are welcome on the Teton Canyon Road east of Driggs as long as you pick up after them. The Teton Valley Trails and Pathways group regularly grooms this and other trails for skate and classic skiing.
Reports from pals who have been up Teton Canyon recently is that the ice formations are in and ready for climbers.
Harriman State Park is reporting a “winter wonderland” with about 1.5 feet of snow. Not enough yet to start grooming, but getting closer. The trails are still open to classic skiing and snowshoeing and no grooming fees are being charged yet. For the latest on conditions, go to the park’s Facebook page. Be advised that park entrance fees jumped last week from $5 to $7.
Other trails in the Island Park area are being prepped for cross-country skiers. To support the grooming efforts in this area, purchase a Park ’N’ Ski sticker. One of my favorite trails up there is the Bear Gulch/Mesa Falls trail system. The views are amazing.
For closer ski destinations, say at the local city parks or Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg, conditions are getting better with each snowstorm. The nice thing about skiing the city parks is that since most routes pass over well-kept grass, it doesn’t require much snow to ski.