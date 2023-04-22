My rock climbing friends and I have been pouncing on the few recent sunny days like kids rushing to find eggs at an Easter egg hunt.

While there hasn’t been an abundance of nice weather days for outside rock climbing, there has been enough to allow us to climb at four different eastern Idaho crags lately.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.