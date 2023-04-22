My rock climbing friends and I have been pouncing on the few recent sunny days like kids rushing to find eggs at an Easter egg hunt.
While there hasn’t been an abundance of nice weather days for outside rock climbing, there has been enough to allow us to climb at four different eastern Idaho crags lately.
The past two weeks have found us out at Teddy Bear Cove west of American Falls, The Playground east of Firth along the Blackfoot River and two crags along the South Fork of the Snake River.
Basically, it’s game on for climbing at several area crags when the temperatures hit into the 50s. For Teddy Bear Cove, it just needs to be sunny and 30 degrees or above. Once it hits above 65 degrees at Teddy Bear Cove, it starts getting too toasty to enjoy, and you’ll start looking for shady walls.
My sweetheart Julie said, “Hooray, we can finally get outside and climb without having to go to Mexico.”
One recent Saturday, 13 of us gathered at Teddy Bear Cove and tried our muscle on routes rated from easy to hard.
We had a few veterans of the walls and a few who had never been there before. The main downside of climbing at Teddy Bear Cove, especially on Saturdays, is the noise. The area is popular with the dirt bike and ATV crowd attracted by acres of sand mounds. One large side-by-side comically passed by the rock wall a few times with their music blasting at top volume because for sure we all wanted to hear it.
If you plan to climb at the Pointless Wall near Wolf Flats along the Snake River road, remember that the land above the cliff is closed through May 1 to protect wildlife. That means no hiking around to the top of the cliff to set up top ropes. Someone is going to have to put up the routes on lead.
The closure is to protect big game animals who have been stressed by a particularly long winter. Some mild winter years, Fish and Game open the land up sooner.
“This has been a brutal winter, and we are asking people to give big game animals plenty of space and avoid causing them additional stress,” said Matt Pieron, regional supervisor in the Upper Snake Region for Fish and Game. “Our wildlife will benefit from any relief we can provide them, and we appreciate the Forest Service for their efforts.”
Other areas closed to humans to protect wildlife include lower Rainey Creek, the Fall Creek drainage, slopes above the South Fork of the Snake River near Heise, south-facing slopes in Teton, Darby, Game and Moose creeks, and the interior loop of Horseshoe and Packsaddle creeks. Other portions of the Palisades and Teton Basin districts are closed to all motorized use.
For more information on this and other events with Fish and Game, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/articles.
If you drive down the Heise Road and along the Snake River road this time of year, you will see dozens of deer in the nearby fields.
——
Yellowstone National Park is opening some of its roads to public vehicles April 21. Roads to open include West Yellowstone, Montana to Mammoth Hot Springs and West Yellowstone to Old Faithful. Expects delays on some sections for road construction, flood damage repair and bridge replacement work. For specifics, go to the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yell and click on the “alerts” button.
——
The Moose-Wilson Road leading from Teton Village area into Grand Teton National Park will be closed from the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve to Granite Canyon Entrance until May 26 for road construction. After May 26, the road will be open to traffic on weekends and be closed on weekdays until June 30. On June 30, the road will be open to traffic but will be subject to possible 20-minute delays.
The trailhead to Granite Canyon will be closed. If you want to hike up the canyon, you’ll have to find a workaround, such as hiking in from Teton Village or from Death Canyon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.