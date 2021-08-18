August is adventure month.
At least that’s how my friends and family have treated it over the years.
Big trips, big projects, big challenges, August and into the first week of September always seemed to make for the best timing to go big.
For several years, one go-big project was to pick a new route to hike over the Teton Range from the West to the East side in a day. We’ve hiked perhaps six or more different routes over the range.
I remember one year laying out a large topographic map of the mountain range on the kitchen table and studying out a crazy idea with my teenage son. The next Saturday, we started from the Grand Targhee Resort parking lot and hiked to the north rim of Cascade Canyon in Grand Teton National Park.
Our goal was to continue east around the rim and hook into the Paintbrush Divide pass and drop down from there to String Lake.
“I think it could go,” I said. “We’ll see.”
As we began hiking along the narrow ridge toward the pass, we were still optimistic. Then the ridge cliffed out. We didn’t bring any ropes or climbing gear, so we had to back track around the obstacle and sidehill on steep, loose scree. We eventually made the traverse to Paintbrush Divide, but the way was too arduous and convoluted to be a fun alternative up-and-over route.
One of my favorite up-and-over-the-Tetons-in-a-day hike involved the Death Canyon Shelf. The shelf is a magical place tucked away in the range, and to hike it on a sunny summer day is still one of the highlights of all my hikes. I may have to repeat it this summer just because.
Another end of the season adventure that is becoming a personal tradition is to take a long self-supported bike tour of at least a week. Perhaps when I retire, I’ll make it a month or two at a time.
This year’s plans involved my two brothers and the Oregon Coast. But you know how brothers are, always trouble. First, my Utah brother crashed on his bike during a training ride.
“I can’t tell you what happened,” he said. “I hit so hard that I can’t remember.” He ended up in the hospital and has since been told no strenuous exercise for three months.
My other brother in Washington was still excited to go until I got a text from him.
“I’m at the ER,” he typed. “They think it’s appendicitis.” He had his appendix removed and tells me he’s now even farther behind trying to get in shape for the big ride. “I don’t think I can ride 50 miles a day yet.” What can I say, my younger brother needs some work.
I bought some more maps in case I need to plot a new route to take by myself. I’m looking at riding from the coast of Washington to the Spokane area. The big appeal is I’ve never done it before.
It’s all good. Whatever happens this time of year is good as long as it’s a grand adventure and you go big.