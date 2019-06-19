The Sawtooth National Recreation Area near Stanley is the subject of a federal judge ruling that work can go forward on a trail crossing private land that connects the popular central Idaho tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley. U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale late last week rejected a request by the owners of Sawtooth Mountain Ranch to halt construction of the 4.4-mile (7-kilometer) trail for pedestrians, cyclists, horseback riders and snowmobilers.