The weather on Saturday was changing about every 5 minutes. We were pulling on our puffy coats or taking them off, depending on clouds passing by blocking the sun.
I was rock climbing with friends along the South Fork of the Snake River when after a few hours a giant dark cloud was headed our way.
“I think it’s time to wrap things up,” I said. “That cloud looks like it means business.” You could see it dropping precipitation a few miles wide.
I had gear still up on one route that had to be retrieved. As I was climbing about three-fourths up the route, my belayer said “I feel drops.”
“I feel them too, but it’s not rain, it’s snow.” Sure enough, pellet snow mixed with flakes was beginning to fall. We hustled to finish up, gather our gear and leave. The snow began to mix with rain. Cold rain is worse because you get wetter. Welcome to Juneuary.
No matter the weather, it’s almost always a good day, playing outside.
---
So one of my souvenirs from last week’s climb of Mount Adams -- that giant volcano in central Washington’s Cascade Range -- was sunburnt lips. It’s made me uglier than I already am (children don’t look!). There was one morning that I woke up and my face looked like a ripe plum was sliced open and hanging from my mouth. I swear it’s not leprosy.
It’s gone through different phases: puffy, oozy, bloody, crusty. All phases have been painful. Why can’t lips be like other sunburnt skin and just hurt for a while, then peel away painlessly?
I got to this sad and humbling state because the lip balm/sunscreen I was using when I climbed the sunny, snowy mountain wasn’t up to the task.
When I climbed Mount Rainier years ago with my kids, I smeared diaper rash ointment on my lips. We all had fun with each other telling butt-face jokes. But the magic was that none of us had burnt lips afterward despite the clear blue skies. How I wish now that I would have brought along the diaper rash ointment for Mount Adams.
Oddly, the diaper rash ointment relieves the pain on my lips now, but (according to my wife) makes me look like I’m putting on clown makeup -- it’s a bright white. So it’s either have bloody, painful lips, or less painful clown makeup lips (and look like a bozo). Either way, I’m suffering.
Email your lip-healing remedies -- good, bad or crazy -- to jpainter@postregister.com