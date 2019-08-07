After nearly 80 miles of bicycling on Saturday, we came to a sign that announced 5 miles of rough gravel road ahead. The three of us were on skinny-tired road bikes and a gravel road looked like as much fun as getting a deep cavity filled in a molar.
“I’m going to get us a ride across this section,” I said.
“How are you going to do that?” a skeptical friend asked. Looking around there was no traffic in sight.
“Just ask the next pick up truck,” I said. “Don’t worry, it’ll work.”
We waited at the boundary where pavement meets gravel for a few minutes. A highway patrolman drove up. I told him our plan. He nodded and said, “There’s a truck coming but it’s filled with logs. … I have a call.” He drove off.
A few minutes later a truck drove by filled with logs. Then a minivan. Then another truck filled with logs. My friends started riding down the gravel road. I followed them.
Then a few minutes later a truck drove up pulling a trailer with two ATVs on it. I waved them down, and they stopped. I explained that we were wimpy road cyclists and could use a lift across the mean gravel nastiness.
“Sure, hop in,” the driver said. “I’m turning off at the St. Anthony road.” Perfect.
Our final destination was the parking lot at the North Menan Butte trailhead, roughly 20+ hot miles away. It was getting hotter and our water was all but gone. Unfortunately, there aren’t many places to get drinks. My friends wondered what we should do.
“Just ask when you see someone,” I said.
“Does that work?” my friend asked.
“You’ll see.”
As we rode down miles of farmland, we passed a home with a young woman getting out of her pickup and shooing a child into her house. I rode into her driveway and asked if we could fill our bottles. No problem, she said. She turned on her front yard hose and filled our bottles with some of the most delicious, cool water in the world. Water always tastes better when it’s hotter than a flame thrower outside.
Our ride was supposed to be about 110 miles from Menan Buttes to Kilgore store and back, but with detours and getting lost here and there, we added another 4 or 5 miles. The main section of riding is along the Red Road north from the Sand Dunes (about 30 miles one way). The first 5 miles of the Red Road is torn up. If and when that gets repaved, the ride should be sweeter.
•••
Congrats to locals who participated in the Butte 100 mountain bike races held in Montana a couple of weeks ago. Bart Larsen took first place in the 100-mile masters category. Tyson Scott took first place in the 50-mile race on a single-speed bike. Courtney Merrill, age 14, was the second youngest finisher and 39 of 103 in the 25-mile race. Anna Podgorney placed fourth in her age group in the 25-mile race. Brian Olson was third in his age group and 18th overall in the 25-mile race.
Dave Wilding, of Dave’s Bike Shop fame, placed sixth overall in the 100-mile race. His three sons Caleb, 23, Avery, 21 and Ridge, 15, rode the 25-mile race. Ridge placed seventh (youngest male finisher), Caleb 14th and Avery 17th.
The Butte 100 is called the toughest mountain bike race in the nation and gains more than 14,000 feet over rough wilderness trails.