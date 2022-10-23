When Yellowstone National Park closed in mid-June after record flooding disintegrated roads like they were made of sugar, it wasn’t clear when the park would be able to reopen. With unexpected speed, however, much of the park was open again within a few weeks. All that remained closed was the canyon road between Mammoth and Gardiner, Montana, and the road into Lamar Valley.

Several months ago, Lamar Valley Road opened to commercial tours as far as Slough Creek (not actually in Lamar Valley, which begins several miles further down the road, and more recently, this same stretch opened for non-commercial use.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.