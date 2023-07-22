It was happy chaos and mayhem in the Lander, Wyoming city park last Friday.

More than a couple of dozen outdoor gear companies had booths, like a farmers market, scattered across the shady park. Hundreds of fit-looking people walked between the booths touching gear and joining contests in hopes of winning free stuff. It was part of the International Climbers’ Festival held each mid-July in the small town of about 10,000 people.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.