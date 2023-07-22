A climber works a challenging route in the OK Corral area of Wild Iris on July 15 during the International Climbers' Festival held last week in Lander, Wyoming. A few hundred rock climbers descend on the town during the four-day festival to enjoy climbing, films, goofy contests and freebies.
A climber works a challenging route in the OK Corral area of Wild Iris on July 15 during the International Climbers' Festival held last week in Lander, Wyoming. A few hundred rock climbers descend on the town during the four-day festival to enjoy climbing, films, goofy contests and freebies.
Photo courtesy of Jerry Painter
A climber tumbles off a stack of milk crates during the crate-stacking competition held during the International Climbers' Festival in Lander, Wyoming on July 14.
It was happy chaos and mayhem in the Lander, Wyoming city park last Friday.
More than a couple of dozen outdoor gear companies had booths, like a farmers market, scattered across the shady park. Hundreds of fit-looking people walked between the booths touching gear and joining contests in hopes of winning free stuff. It was part of the International Climbers’ Festival held each mid-July in the small town of about 10,000 people.
I was hovering near the Wild Country booth because they were giving away a new rock climbing camming device every five minutes for an hour (worth about $50). If they called your name, you had 30 seconds to run to the booth and claim your prize.
While watching grinning people sprint to the booth, I saw a familiar face walking toward me.
“I must have ESP or something,” an Idaho Falls climber friend named Wyatt said. “I’ve only been here 30 seconds. I wondered if I’d run into you. I know you come to this every year. And here you are.”
Lander is one of my happy places. I’ve been coming to the International Climbers’ Festival for more than 20 years. I use it as an excuse to climb at the Wild Iris and Sinks Canyon areas and so far it hasn’t gotten old. About every other year a revised guidebook for the areas comes out and another 100 or more routes are added. There’s so much good rock in the region that it’s always a work in progress.
My sweetheart and I appreciate the wide range of route difficulties — from easy to hard — offered at the crags. Many of the hard climbs are mixed in with the easy routes allowing everyone to stick together. She could climb an easy 5.8 and I could bumble up a trickier 5.11b nearby.
What makes the experience fun is free camping in the city park (with flush toilets!) and rubbing shoulders with fellow climbers from around the world. We met Australians, Europeans, East Coasters and groups from every Western state. I noted that I thought overall there were more women than men at the festival this year.
Of course, you can climb at Wild Iris and Sinks Canyon at times other than the festival. It makes for a lot fewer people at the crags. But I’ve never had difficulty getting on climbs during the festival. There are so many routes — my 2018 guidebook says 3,000 routes — that only the pickiest climbers will get perturbed. We climbed half a day at a Sinks Canyon wall on Friday and had everything to ourselves.
Our strategy is to climb at Wild Iris on hot days and Sinks Canyon in the morning or on cooler days. Wild Iris, at 8,000 feet and a half hour from town, is 15 to 20 degrees cooler than temperatures in Lander.
There are other fun outdoor activities in the Lander area. The town, tucked in close to the mighty Wind River Range, boasts hiking, mountain biking, backpacking, a nearby state park and historical sites.
The Sinks Canyon State Park, about 10 minutes from town, is worth a visit to see the Popo Agie River disappear down a giant cave and then pop up at the Rise a half mile later down the canyon.
About 15 miles north of Lander on the Wind River Indian Reservation at Fort Washakie is the gravesite for Chief Washakie and a memorial for Sacagawea, the Indian woman who acted as an interpreter and diplomat for the Lewis and Clark expedition in the early 1800s. South of Lander is South Pass City, a stagecoach station along the Oregon Trail and later a gold mining boom town. This South Pass area was also where pioneers passed on their way to Salt Lake City.
On hot days, higher up Sinks Canyon you can park at Bruce’s parking area and hike about 1.5 miles to Popo Agie Falls. The falls drop over a natural water slide into a nice pool.
I’m hoping to keep returning to the party for many Julys to come.
