I would have never seen them if it hadn’t been for an extremely cold and clear day. The snow-covered Sand Creek Desert, full of buttes and lava flows, seemed to be breathing like a dragon.

Through the binoculars, I could see plumes of steam rising from the ground and climbing a few yards above the surface before dissipating in the frigid air. These plumes marked places where warmer air from beneath the ground surface was escaping into the atmosphere. We were pretty sure that we could see the mouths of the Civil Defense and Ice Caves where major plumes of steam arose, but were the other ones cave openings too?


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

