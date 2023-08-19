I would have never seen them if it hadn’t been for an extremely cold and clear day. The snow-covered Sand Creek Desert, full of buttes and lava flows, seemed to be breathing like a dragon.
Through the binoculars, I could see plumes of steam rising from the ground and climbing a few yards above the surface before dissipating in the frigid air. These plumes marked places where warmer air from beneath the ground surface was escaping into the atmosphere. We were pretty sure that we could see the mouths of the Civil Defense and Ice Caves where major plumes of steam arose, but were the other ones cave openings too?
As one of the world’s major building blocks, lava leaves behind many different types of figures from spatter cones, pit craters and sinkholes, rhyolite domes (Big Southern Butte for example) and sheets of lava many miles wide and long. Sometimes, though, there is an entirely different world beneath these obvious evidences of volcanism.
Lava tubes or lava caves are remnants of surface lava movement. Most lava is thin, running like thickened water once it erupts from a vent or weak spot in the surface. Like a river, it will run downhill, following the path of least resistance. And, like a river, the center will run faster than the sides.
This is the basic setup for the creation of a lava cave. Like ice forming on a river, the slower-moving sides begin to cool and harden while the molten lava continues to move in the center. Eventually, the cooling extends from each side until the river of lava is capped with solid lava just like winter ice. Inside, entrapped lava becomes superheated and continues to flow, often eroding the bottom of the channel deeper and deeper (called thermal erosion) until the eruption ends.
At this point, the remaining lava flows out of the space and is not replaced, leaving a lava tube. The last remnants of the flowing lava often create a jumble of rocky lava blocking the end of the cave. As time passes, other lava flows may cover the tube, burying it deep beneath or sometimes even filling it. This has happened several times to mapped caves in Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park. Those caves that are deeply buried are unlikely to be discovered. Shallower caves are often revealed when a thin spot in the roof collapses.
The features inside a lava cave will not be like those of a limestone cave. There is no dissolution and re-solidifying of limestone to create stalactites, stalagmites, curtains or bacon. Inside a lava cave, look for changes in the lava that might indicate the change in lava levels as the tube emptied or features created as the lava dripped and hardened.
Lava caves are usually a single long chamber. However, there are examples of lava caves with multiple caverns and levels. The Catacombs Cave in Lava Beds National Monument in the Cascade Mountains of northern California is a great example. This 6,903-foot-long cave has multiple branches, and a map is recommended for visitors.
While lava caves are typically relatively short, the longest mapped lava cave in the world is Kazumura Cave in Hawaii, a cave system that is 40 miles long with passages sometimes exceeding 25 feet in width.
It may take a year or more for this lava tube to cool enough for colonization to begin, but in short order, a number of cave-loving creatures, collectively called troglobites, begin to inhabit the caves. There are often slimy mold-like substances that colonize lava caves, and many species of bats also use lava caves for roosting and hibernation.
In our area, Craters of the Moon National Monument has several short lava caves. Our most famous lava caves are probably the Civil Defense Cave and Ice Cave north of St. Anthony off the Red Road.
It is highly unlikely that all the caves in our area have been discovered. As my experience last December on the Sand Creek Desert indicated, there may be dozens of caves waiting to be revealed. If you do discover one, though, you might want to keep it a secret. Life in these caves can be fragile and human exploitation can quickly alter that.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
