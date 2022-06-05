Right now, our world can be essentially defined by a single color. Summer is here and trees, shrubs and other plants are all in full leaf, capturing the sun’s energy and transforming it into food for their needs through photosynthesis and, in the process, coloring our world green.
Nearly every plant has leaves, and they are one of the most amazing things in nature. Not only are leaves the site of photosynthesis but leaves are also a major way that plants “breathe” through stomata. They can store food and water. And there is a network of veins, often referred to as the leaf’s vascular system, that transport water and nutrients and add support to the leaf. In deciduous plants, the leaves die each fall and grow anew each spring. Some plants have very different leaves between young and mature plants. Leaves can curl, fold or waver in the wind (like quaking aspen) in order to control heat exposure or reduce desiccation. Leaves are often organized on the plant using the “golden ratio” or Fibonacci sequence so that each leaf achieves maximum exposure to the sun. That is all pretty amazing for an organism that is unable to move around.
The variety of leaf types is so astounding that it is difficult to describe a “typical” leaf. Many leaves that we are accustomed to are similar to a maple leaf, with a thin profile, different coloration between top and bottom and a strong reticulated (like a net) vein system. Within these generalized characteristics, though, are an amazing array of leaf margins — from smooth like an aspen, to saw-edged, lobed or fully divided into leaflets of varying numbers to name a few. Surfaces may be smooth, waxy, shiny, dull, covered in fine “hairs,” thin or thickened. The vein system of each type of plant is almost as unique as a fingerprint as well, at least at the species level.
However, grass leaves are linear with a straight vein system. Succulent plants have thick, fleshy leaves where they store water. Agaves and yuccas add armored tips and edges to discourage large ungulate browsing.
There are times when leaf tissue is modified, and the result may look little like a leaf. Cactus spines are actually modified leaves. The tendrils on pea plants, those cute little ropelike things that wrap around things to help the pea plant climb, are modified leaves. Underground bulbs, such as onions, are made from modified leaves as are the insect traps of carnivorous plants. Conifer needles are modified leaves as are the scale-like leaves of the juniper. Some leaves, like those of the pebble plant, don’t look like leaves at all. Leaves form the basis of pine, fir and spruce cone scales — each individual scale starts as a leaf. Even flower petals, sepals and bracts have leaves at the root of their development.
Leaves can get huge. Defining the largest leaf is a challenge because it depends on what you are measuring — length? Then consider Raphia regalis, a palm whose huge leaves can reach a record-breaking 80 feet long by 10 feet wide. However, this leaf is a series of leaflets, not one solid leaf. How about the round leaf of the giant Amazonian water lily, Victoria amazonica, which has documented diameter of up to 8 feet, a surface area of 50 square feet and can support a small child. Then there is what is often called ornamental rhubarb, a plant with leaves about 7 feet wide.
We use leaves in cooking, and your spice cabinet likely contains bay leaf, oregano, basil, rosemary, thyme, sage, mint, parsley and onion powder, which are all from leaves or modified leaves.
However, the most important thing that leaves produce for us is at the very core of life on earth — oxygen. Leaves absorb carbon dioxide to use in the production of sugar through photosynthesis, producing and expelling oxygen as a by-product. And that makes our world go around.