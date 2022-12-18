With the winter solstice happening this week, I once again pulled out my world globe and tried to understand just how this works. I held the globe in my hands at arm’s length and spun it slowly in a circle around me, the sun. This particular globe is fixed at the 23.5-degree angle of the Earth’s tilt, so I was sure I was getting that part right. I still had trouble getting it to work. If I started with the northern hemisphere facing away or oblique to the sun, it stayed there as it “orbited” around me. So, I did what any modern Galileo would do, I turned to the internet to check out some videos that would depict this and perhaps, finally, clarify it for me in my mind.

I still can’t replicate what I saw, but I learned some other things that were wildly interesting and thought-provoking. For example, we refer to the Earth’s rotation as counter-clockwise, with the sun rising in the east and setting in the west. Well, that is only true if viewed from the North Pole. When viewed from the South Pole, it has a clockwise rotation. I had never thought of that and had to check it out with my globe in hand to believe it. That was a powerful lesson to me in the importance of our point of view and how it can skew perspectives.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

