To follow up my story appearing in Sunday’s newspaper on the situation with bike shops running out of inventory because of kinks in the supply line caused by COVID-19, I spoke with Doug Swanson, owner of Bill’s Bike and Run in Idaho Falls.
Swanson said Bill’s is in a uniquely envious situation compared with most bike shops in that his inventory and top tier status have not left him wanting for bikes to sell.
“I’m in a different buying tier and I’m not going to be going without inventory,” Swanson said. “Will I have every bike every time a customer walks in like I usually do? No. But will I tell a customer that I’m not going to be able to get them a bike? No. We have bikes coming in every day. I have $900,000 worth of bike inventory right now.”
Swanson said Bill’s purchased about 80% of its bikes for the year during the winter, in many cases before the product is showcased to bike buyers. He warehouses the bikes and brings them to his store when he needs them.
He said his main brand, Specialized, was proactive as the pandemic was beginning to rear its ugly head and affect the manufacturing supply chain.
“I feel super fortunate because when the COVID thing was coming, they were way ahead of the game and talked to us about what things needed to be and how we’d have to adapt,” he said. “They teamed up with me on co-op advertising that met the social distancing stuff. I do feel really fortunate being involved with Specialized.”
Bill’s also carries other bike brands but said, those companies are struggling to provide product. The store has sold bikes to out of state buyers who are unable to get the product there.
“I’m delivering a bike to a customer in Malad driving up from Salt Lake (City), there’s no bikes in Salt Lake,” he said. “They called us online and bought it, meeting us halfway. I delivered two last week to Montana.”
Swanson said the pandemic situation has created an extra desire for bicycles.
One type of bicycle that seems to be moving more than others is e-bikes.
“The e-bike world is crazy,” Swanson said. “We are going to quadruple the e-bike sales for the fourth year in a row. Our goal is to sell around 800 of those this year and we’re well on our way to that.”
The pandemic has caused some people to rethink their priorities, particularly with their families, Swanson said.
“It's been a perfect storm with people being at home and not going to Disneyland and going on vacation, not taking spring break and trying to find something for their family to do outside,” he said. “It for sure was a benefit for us.”
Swanson remembers one customer in particular.
“His son got on a bike and took off down the sidewalk and he said to me, ‘Holy cow, my son turns 12 this weekend and I’ve never ridden a bike with him.’ He said he just worked. He said COVID will change him forever. ‘I won’t miss this stuff anymore. I’m going to slow down.’ I think there’s a lot of people, including myself, that this was a grateful wake up for (them).”
•••••
On the subject of cycling, Kelly Canyon Ski Resort is opening its lift-assisted bike park this Friday. Customers will have access to 19 miles of trails on the ski slopes. Go to skikelly.com for details.
Tonight, Bill’s Bike and Run will host Thursday evening “no-drop” group road bike rides starting from its store at 6 p.m. The ride will be about 19 miles. Go to Bill’s Bike and Run on Facebook for details.
On Monday evenings, Dave’s Bike Shop will host a group road bike ride starting at 6:15 p.m. from the store. This ride usually breaks into different groups depending on the speed people want to ride at.
In Rexburg, Tuesday evening road bike rides leave Sled Shed outdoor shop on Main Street at 6 p.m. and goes for roughly 30 miles.
The Snake River Mountain Bike Club announces its Thursday evening group rides on its Facebook page. Today's ride will be in the Kelly Canyon area starting at 7 p.m.