Congrats to Deanna Halford of Idaho Falls for winning the women’s division of the Fat Pursuit 60K fat bike race held Saturday in Island Park.
Halford beat out Nan Pugh (second place) of Tetonia and Becky Vordermann (third place) of Victor. About 59 people joined the race with mixed trail conditions. A friend reported some miles of bike hiking and some sections of 10 mph conditions. Halford finish the race in just over 5 hours, 17 minutes. Halford was awarded a new set of wheels and an engraved hatchet.
• • •
There’s always an active/adventure/outdoorsy/half-crazy yahoo on your Christmas list you just can’t figure out what to get.
So, because I’m the ever helpful outdoor columnist (who might be in need of some of these items), I’m offering a shortish list of ideas. At least one or more of these items are sure to win you brownie points and even invitations to join the next adventure.
• Banff Mountain Film Festival tickets. Even if you’re just an armchair adventurer, this gift is sure to please. This year there are three nights to choose from, or you can get tickets to all three nights — the films are different each night. Better hurry, because some nights the tickets are more than half sold.
• Fits brand wool hiking socks. These are treats for your feets. Idaho Mountain Trading says they sell them like crazy.
• Headlamps. These lights seem to get brighter and cheaper every year. Anyone who camps or justs does things at night can make use of them.
• Guidebooks. There is always stuff online, but they are never as accurate or comprehensive as books that you can refer to. (And they don’t need batteries or cell service.)
• Snack bars. Bars, such as Clif Bars and Larabars are aimed at outdoor folks who always seem to be hungry. You might need to sample a few yourself until you find the perfect flavor. Get a few extra to make it through the holidays.
• Consumables. Cyclists always need more inner tubes, climbers go through chalk, cross-country skiers go through glide wax/liquid, hikers (and everyone else) can use sunscreen and lip balm.
• Backpackers should appreciate some of those tasty Mountain House freeze-dried dinners.
• • •
The report for the cross-country ski trails is favorable across the region. I even went to Tautphaus Park this past week and skied a few miles. With the warming trend passing through, city skiing is vanishing until the next storm.
Island Park and Harriman State Park are reporting nearly 1.5 feet of snow on the ground. Harriman won’t start grooming (and charging grooming fees) until the depth hits 2 feet. Most ski trails in the Island Park area and trails east of Ashton are self-groomed right now.
Now is a good time to purchase a Park ‘N’ Ski Sticker to help pay for grooming efforts.
Friends report decent cross-country skiing at Kelly Canyon and Teton Canyon east of Driggs.