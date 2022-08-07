There is a tiresome old saw, one I have been guilty of using too often, that goes like this: If you don’t like the weather in Island Park (substitute just about any location you like), just wait a bit, as it will change. There are so many areas where this applies that it is a good definition of weather. It changes. Often. Almost everywhere.

On the ground, weather is strongly influenced by local features, such as mountains and lakes. However, there are global factors that set up the entire planet for the weather events that we actually witness.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com.

