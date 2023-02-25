On Monday, the Caldera Rim Trail tried to hide behind an ominous, thick haze. I felt like I was in the middle of a spooky horror movie with lots of special effects.

Fog made visibility about 50 yards. As I marched along, I expected bug-eyed monsters, bigfoot or velociraptors to jump out from behind the trees out of the mist. It was awesome. That’s what you get when you go alone.


Jerry Painter can be reached at

jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

