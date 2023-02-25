On Monday, the Caldera Rim Trail tried to hide behind an ominous, thick haze. I felt like I was in the middle of a spooky horror movie with lots of special effects.
Fog made visibility about 50 yards. As I marched along, I expected bug-eyed monsters, bigfoot or velociraptors to jump out from behind the trees out of the mist. It was awesome. That’s what you get when you go alone.
Then a truly scary thing appeared after I’d gone about a half-mile down the trail: Two snowshoers, a mom and her teenage son, were coming toward me down the trail.
“Have you been here before?” the woman asked.
“Several times,” I answered, “but this is my first trip this year.”
The woman told me they moved to Island Park and were checking out the area’s trails.
“It’s a great place,” she said.
OK, so they weren’t really that scary.
The Caldera Rim Trail is on the west side of Highway 20 near the top of the Ashton hill (about 60 miles from Idaho Falls). Look for a pullout/parking area on your left as you drive to the top of the hill. There’s space for four or five vehicles.
The trail is usually packed in and well-marked with round yellow snowshoe signs, some trail ribbons or blue diamonds.
I, as usual, cheated by using cross-country skis with climbing skins. This allowed me to glide on the downhill sections and tromp up the uphills. If I wanted to go even faster, I could have taken off the skins for the downhill and flat sections and put them back on for the uphills. But there are lots of ups and downs along the trail, so I decided to leave the skins on the whole time.
The Caldera Rim Trail features two loops. The first one is about 2.6 miles, and the second loop is about 4.8 miles. If you do the second loop and return back to the trailhead, expect to go about 7 miles. Most people do the loops counterclockwise.
There is a long downhill section on the first loop just after the intersection with the second loop. If you’re on skis, this is a fun place to rip off the skins and sail down the hill.
Although Monday I only did the first loop, when I have the time, I enjoy doing the longer loop. In the past, I have seen moose along the longer route.
One of the highlights of this trail is the view — when it’s not foggy — of the distant peaks to the north. A couple of spots along the first loop have spaces in the forest that allow expansive views to the north. Bring a camera or binoculars. On Monday, the view was a wall of white fog, but that’s OK because that’s an interesting experience too.
There is a map posted a few dozen yards from the start of the trail. You can also find a map in the local guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” and online (with a bit of digging around) on the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s website (www.ifskiclub.com).
