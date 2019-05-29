It seems like it’s been raining for 40 days and 40 nights. Besides all the lawn mowing, dirty cars and flooded basements, there’s the more serious situation of washed out recreation time.
Cycling, hiking and rock climbing just isn’t as much fun in a downpour. But this is the high country desert, it will eventually stop (I hope). In the meanwhile, many of the higher trails for hiking and mountain biking are still wet or even covered in patchy snow. Do a little research before you go.
Some trails exposed to all-day sun, such as Sidewinder/Stinking Springs east of Heise, are generally good to go if the sun comes out. If you’re looking for other dry trails, the Big Desert is a good bet this time of year. Here’s a quick list of ideas:
Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail west of Idaho Falls. There is a short, marked trail just from the parking area. This short trail makes a half-mile loop. Leading off the southwest end of this short loop is a longer trail that heads due south 4.5 miles to a huge vent (9 miles roundtrip) where the lava flowed out a couple of thousand years ago. The trail is marked with poles standing in the rock roughly every 30 yards or so. This is a spring and fall hike. Summer can be brutally hot.
Menan Butte. This is a fun hike to the top of a volcanic hill and offers super views of the Upper Snake River Plain. On a clear day, the views are worth the workout to the top. The Bureau of Land Management has a nice parking lot and toilet at the trailhead. You can see how the twin buttes (one is privately owned) altered the direction of the Snake River eons ago. This trail is only a few miles and can be done as a half-day outing.
City Creek. This awesome trail is worth the drive to Pocatello for hiking and mountain biking. The trail leaves right out of town and climbs up into the hills following a small stream surrounded by a dense foliage. Leading off the City Creek Trail are fun extensions that can add hours to the outing.
Big Southern Butte. This huge volcanic minipeak sits out on the Big Desert west of Idaho Falls near the tiny town of Atomic City. There are still a few patches of snow on the northern slopes. My favorite way to hike to the top of the peak is to drive in from Atomic City and approach the north side of the butte. I pull off the bumpy road and hike up one of the north side ridge lines to the top. There is a road that winds to the top, but that approach I find to be long and boring.
Another great spring/summer/fall outing is the Ashton to Tetonia Rail Trail. If you’re only going to do it one direction, I recommend going south from Ashton. This direction gives you great views of the Teton Range and Teton Valley. It’s about 30 miles one way and best done on a sturdy mountain bike or gravel bike.
These trails and more can be found in the local guidebooks, “Trails of Eastern Idaho” and “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.” Find copies at the Post Register or Idaho Mountain Trading.
Harriman State Park is celebrating National Trails Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a ranger-led hike at 10 a.m. for a couple of miles along the Meadow Loop trail. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Jones House. There is also a mountain bike ride along the Ashton-Tetonia Rail Trail starting at 10 a.m. Meet at the Marysville parking area. Starting at 9 a.m., there is an activity for kids and families learning about how long common trash items take to decompose. For details on all activities, go to Celebrate National Trails Day! on Facebook.