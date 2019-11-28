Joe Walsh famously sings “I can’t complain but sometimes I still do.”
It being Thanksgiving and all, it’s that time of year when I pause with family and friends and remind myself that “Life’s been good to me so far.”
When it comes to the outdoors viewpoint, living in this region of the world is quite nice.
Here are a few reasons to be thankful:
The weather. I spent my middle school and high school years in western Oregon. It was your basic temperate rain forest. It rained all the time. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve seen it rain every day for more than a month straight. Regularly. If you wanted to do something outdoors, you just assumed it would rain at some point during the outing. Then I went to college in the Rocky Mountains and learned that there were other climates that didn’t require rubber boots and plastic shells. It spoiled me. I’m sorry, but I won’t be going back to Oregon, except to visit in the summer when the rain stops for a couple of weeks in August (sometimes).
National parks and wildernesses. We live in an area that the rest of the world comes to visit. I remember hiking all day with my dog on the west side of the Teton Range and coming to the top of Death Canyon and the border of Grand Teton National Park. I told my dog, this was our turnaround point (he wasn’t allowed inside the park). It was here we met three couples, all European, French and German. They were out backpacking and had nothing but nice things to say about the Tetons. They had traveled around the world to visit a place that I drove to from my home that morning.
Collective knowledge and understanding of awesome people. When I first moved here more than 30 years ago, I thought I knew some things about the outdoors. I knew somethings, but the combined knowledge of the people around me was impressive. Here there are world-class anglers, hunters, dirt bikers, skiers, hikers, mountaineers, rock climbers, trail runners, mountain bikers, snowboarders, cyclists, naturalists, birders, the list goes on. I can pick up the phone and call someone in our area who has done these things at the highest level. Other places I’ve lived I would often find myself explaining the activity to people who had no clue what I was talking about. Here, it’s generally not necessary because people don’t just know, they probably have done better than you or anyone else. I have lived in towns that didn’t have a single outdoor recreation store. Here, we have several.
Wildness. There are still many places in our region where you can visit and feel like you are seeing things the way Lewis and Clark’s Corp of Discovery experienced it. Sometimes it takes a bit of hiking to get there, but you can get there. I love those places and the feeling they bring. I remember once, watching from a distance, a grizzly sow and two cubs wander across a meadow in Yellowstone National Park two days hike from the nearest road. It was a place where the Snake River was just an ankle-deep creek. The three bears plopped into the water and rolled around. It was a magical moment that both enchanted and made us anxious. Sadly, these places are becoming more rare all the time, but they still exist not far from where we live.