A new cross-country skiing venue came online this month, and people are already flocking to check it out.
The new course is at the Twin Bridges Campground off the Archer Highway north of Ririe.
I was trying to remember the last time I’d been to the Twin Bridges Campground between Ririe and Rexburg and, other than driving or cycling past, I figure it had been more than a decade until last week.
The Madison County campground and park are a favorite with anglers in the summertime, but in the winter the county recently started grooming the flat campground area for cross-country and skate skiers. Snowshoers and fat bikers are also welcome.
From Idaho Falls it takes about half an hour to get there and makes a nice alternative for novice skiers looking for easy terrain to dial in their skills.
There is a parking area on the south side of the campground that will accommodate perhaps two dozen vehicles.
On the day we went the snow was icy and crusty, but still enjoyable. I think with another snowstorm, conditions there and elsewhere should improve.
The ski trails basically follow the road through the campground in a giant loop and add up to slightly more than a mile. You’ll ski past picnic tables and signs indicating campground sites. Nearby are channels of the South Fork of the Snake River, which this time of year are mostly empty of water.
We did see fresh moose tracks and moose scat along the trail.
This is the first year that this trail has been groomed by Madison County. With the growth in cross-country skiing popularity, it should be a nice addition to the trails in the region.
For those looking for a bit of winter fun and challenge, the sixth annual Moose on the Loose winter triathlon race will be held Feb. 5 at Harriman State Park.
The triathlon combines snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and fat biking and can be done by an individual or as a three-person relay team. The Moose on the Loose will also include a duathlon race that involves any two of the disciplines and can also be done individually or as a pair.
You can register online for the event at www.trithemoose.com or on the morning of the event at Harriman State Park.
The trithemoose.com website also has a short video to get you psyched up for the event in case you need a bit of motivation.
If you’re in need of a fat bike for the race, local shops rent as well as sell them. The Brigham Young University-Idaho Outdoor Recreation Center also rents them out.