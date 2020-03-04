Skiing in Harriman State Park on Monday with fourth-graders from Tiebreaker Elementary reminded me of the importance of getting youngsters outside.
It was a delightful experience to see the young people skiing alongside the Henry’s Fork and stopping to look at holes in the snow or the distant clouds or mountains, or get scared or thrilled with a steep hill.
“I’m going to do this hill again and again,” one boy said.
Another crashed to the ground halfway down and lay there shouting, “The biggest crash in the history of the world!”
I remember learning early on with my children that my goals and their goals were not the same on outings. While I might be wanting to get to the top of a peak or arrive at a distant alpine lake by lunchtime, their goal might be to chase a butterfly or touch a funny looking rock. It’s all good. I learned that if they were having fun outdoors, they would want to keep coming back.
Sometimes I would have to bribe them with candy or promise them fun activities if they would keep hiking or pedaling.
When it came to rock climbing, I tried not to worry about how well they were doing on the wall. The goal was have fun. If its fun they’ll keep doing it.
I remember my youngest son getting halfway up a rock wall at age 6 or 7 and saying, “I want to climb over here now.” He’d let go of the rock, push off and swing to another spot and start climbing again. “As long as he’s having fun,” I’d tell my friends.
Because it was always fun to him, he would later excel at it. He led a 5.11 at Heise Rock at age 10, and now in his 20s, he’s pushing 5.13s.
Now my wife and I leave family reunion planning up to our kids to organize. Almost always we meet outside and camp, hike, canoe or bike. It’s what we all love to do — get dirty, smoky, scratched up — and call it fun.
Tonight is Filmed by Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater. It sounds like fun. The show will feature several films from all over the world. It is presented by Idaho Falls Community Pathways and the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance and raises cash for walking and biking advocacy. The show will feature a raffle with prizes.
Just a reminder that winter wildlife closures are still in effect in most areas through April. So trails, such as Stinking Springs and Sidewinder off the Snake River Road, maybe look dried out and inviting, won’t open till later.
Also, the area above the Pointless rock climbing crag is closed through April. You can still climb the cliff, you’ll just have lead climb it and stay off the top. Every spring I see climbers who haven’t gotten the word that the top is closed.