A week or so ago, we saw a large, brown, leggy bird as we crossed the Ashton Bridge over the Henry’s Fork. She was picking up grit alongside the road, and we immediately recognized her as a hen ring-necked pheasant (increasingly called the common pheasant).

Although pheasant numbers in Idaho have declined dramatically over the past 50 years, just about everyone recognizes this immigrant from China. Some even realize that every pheasant species is exotic to our side of the globe. What is lesser known is that the family, Phasianidae, is well represented throughout much of the Earth, including the New World. We don’t have native pheasants, but there are many other members of this large family.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

