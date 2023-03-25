wolf

Four Yellowstone National Park wolves were killed in this season’s Montana wolf hunt out of a total harvest of 258 animals statewide.

 Photo courtesy of Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Despite laws enacted by the legislature two years ago to increase wolf kills in Montana, the state’s wolf harvest dropped for the second year in a row.

“Accessibility was a huge limiting factor this year,” said Chris Morgan, western vice president for the Montana Trappers Association. “Most areas that hold wolves saw significant snowfall the first week of November, and it only kept coming. It’s nearly impossible to keep sets consistently working well in the type of winter we had.”


