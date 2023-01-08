I was surprised to find that one of the cow elk my granddaughters harvested after Christmas was still lactating. I would have thought that calves were completely weaned this late in the year. By mid-September, calves have transitioned to mostly solid foods and can certainly survive without their mother’s milk, so late December seemed pretty advanced, as that puts an added stress on their mothers who are trying to survive the oncoming winter and grow a new fetus as well.
Milk. It is one of the main distinctions between mammals and other creatures and is produced by modified sweat glands called mammary glands. All mammals nurse their young, even the egg-laying monotremes. The only difference there is that monotremes lack nipples and the young lap milk from patches of skin.
Milk is full of the sugar lactose, found only in milk and possibly a few tropical plants. Since all mammal babies drink milk, they produce lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose, in their small intestines.
Lactase is at its highest levels just after birth and declines slowly but steadily thereafter. Although we humans may think that giving milk to our adult dogs and cats is a nice treat, it isn’t. By adulthood, most animals cannot digest milk as their lactase production has dramatically dropped. For pets, a few tablespoons are okay, but a bowl full could make life very unpleasant for a while both for the pet and for the owner.
So, how do we humans consume milk in so many wonderful ways without discomfort? First, not every human does. There are many people who are lactose intolerant, likely because they do not have sufficient lactase production. For the rest of us, we can trace our ability to enjoy milk products to two things. First, processing milk into curds, cheese, yogurt and other products of fermentation, breaks down the lactose to a level we can handle. Second, according to Science magazine, around 6,000 years ago, a handful of genetic mutations that allowed humans to produce the lactase enzyme into adulthood spread quickly through human populations until almost everyone was affected.
Just as chefs have their own proprietary blends of herbs and spices for cooking, each species of mammal has its own exclusive milk chemistry. While there is still a lot of work to be done in this field, here are some interesting facts:
Human breast milk and cow’s milk both contain about 3.5%-4% percent fat, but cow’s milk has three times the protein. Both are around 87% water, but breast milk contains double the carbohydrates (including oligosaccharides which are complex sugars, not just lactose) of cow’s milk.
Other mammals have very different recipes for their milk depending on their needs. Hooded seal mothers produce the fattest milk known at 60% fat. In comparison, the richest ice cream has 16% fat. Seal pups need to grow fast and develop a thick, protective layer of blubber, and a diet of momma’s milk (up to 17 pounds, or 2 gallons, a day) has them ready for the environment in a record time of about four days. Alternatively, the black rhinoceros mother nurses her calf for up to two years. She has the least amount of fat in her milk at about 0.2%.
The diminutive eastern cottontail rabbit’s milk has been found to have the highest amount of protein, about 15%, of any animal tested, and it contains lots of fat as well. These little bunnies need to grow fast, and they need to survive long periods between feedings, things the extra protein helps them do.
If you are looking for a sugar fix, look no further than the Tammar wallaby of Australia. Their milk contains about 14% sugar, double that of human breast milk and as much as a non-diet soda. This sugar is also mostly oligosaccharides.
Wallabies, like most other marsupials, can also control what goes into their milk, depending on the ages of their young. A wallaby mother may be nursing an older joey on one nipple with a fat-rich milk and an infant on another with milk high in carbohydrates.
So, for mammals, the question isn’t, “got milk?” It is, “What kind of milk do you got? (forgive the grammar).”
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
