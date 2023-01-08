I was surprised to find that one of the cow elk my granddaughters harvested after Christmas was still lactating. I would have thought that calves were completely weaned this late in the year. By mid-September, calves have transitioned to mostly solid foods and can certainly survive without their mother’s milk, so late December seemed pretty advanced, as that puts an added stress on their mothers who are trying to survive the oncoming winter and grow a new fetus as well.

Milk. It is one of the main distinctions between mammals and other creatures and is produced by modified sweat glands called mammary glands. All mammals nurse their young, even the egg-laying monotremes. The only difference there is that monotremes lack nipples and the young lap milk from patches of skin.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.