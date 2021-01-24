With a tiny whoosh of wings, a mountain chickadee, coming in from behind me, landed on my head. I could feel its tiny feet as it pranced around on my beanie in typical hyper chickadee style. I was photographing birds at my feeder, and, apparently, I was a convenient stop just before this chickadee landed on the feeder and its smorgasbord of peanuts and sunflower seeds.
Mountain chickadees are one of more than a dozen bird species that do not migrate from their mountain homes during the winter. Smaller than a sparrow and weighing in at under half an ounce, they are black, white and gray. Their head is a black cap followed by a white stripe (this is what separates them from all other chickadees), then a black stripe through the eye, white cheeks and a black chin. The belly is often gray but can also be a light rufous.
You may be more familiar with the black-capped chickadee, a near twin of the mountain chickadee, but lacking the white line above the eye. There are other subtle differences, though, not in looks, but in habitats and behaviors. The mountain chickadee is definitely a bird of the evergreen forests where black-capped chickadees prefer the deciduous forests and thus are more likely to be found in the valleys and river bottoms. Mountain chickadees also brood their eggs for about a week longer than black-capped chickadees, something scientists believe evolved because of the mountain chickadee’s tendency to nest in harder woods than black-capped chickadees. This affords the mountain chickadee nests additional protection from predators.
Mountain chickadees fooled me at first. Because they come into feeders so readily, I assumed that they must be primarily seed-eaters even though the narrow-pointed bill should have been a clue. During the summer months, they are predators, eating mostly invertebrates, including caterpillars, beetles and spiders. Mountain chickadees are also adept at plucking larva from plant galls. During the occasional outbreaks of tree-killing insects, such as bark beetles and needle miners, mountain chickadees are invaluable as natural controls, eating as many as 275-300 tiny caterpillars in a feeding. Seeds, especially those of evergreen trees, do become important in the wintertime, though.
What I have come to love about the mountain chickadees that come into my feeder are their agility and temerity. These are very busy birds, racing into the feeding station, snatching a single seed and then heading off to conceal it under a piece of bark for later use. They come in at top speed from the Douglas fir about 30 feet away. Sometimes they will fly between the narrowly spaced logs in my handrail, other times drop in from above and brake just barely in time to not crash into my picture window (that does happen on occasion). They can twist and turn on a pinpoint, and even when Clark’s nutcrackers take over the feeders, these little guys will still race in and steal a bite out from under these giants. I have found that my reflexes and five frames per second on the camera are seldom enough to capture one in flight.
Mountain chickadees may live 10 years or more. I enjoy believing that the birds I fed last year are the same ones this year and that ours may be a friendship that lasts well into the future.