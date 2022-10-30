I love mushrooms in just about every dish from eggs to spaghetti. Mushroom soup is a favorite, and raw mushrooms are a treat on salads. However, my experience is limited to just the standard button mushrooms that you can find in a store. Why? Because I am a coward. I do not want my obituary to read that I succumbed to a deadly mushroom because I was too ignorant to realize it was a poisonous and not an edible variety.

That is why I laughed and answered with a healthy, “Heck no!” when Penny Walbom, author of the popular book, “The Wildflowers of Island Park,” Idaho (second edition), suggested that I might do a series of columns on the identification of mushrooms. I am about as far as you can get from an expert on the subject.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

