So I don’t know if the deer thought they were being helpful, a deliberate pest or just taking advantage of a trail in the snow, but I skied a new area at 7N Ranch on Saturday and it was peppered with deer tracks.
Scores of deer hang out in the river bottoms during winter in the Heise/7N Ranch area and in some cases pound thoroughfares in the snow to their favorite places.
One of those favorite places is a horse corral that attracts deer looking to snack on hay intended for the horses residing across the field south of Heise Road.
The cross-country ski trails around 7N Ranch are the wintertime hobby of Mike Cole of Idaho Falls. He spends much of his free time grooming and plotting out a few miles of trails. I think the better trails head down to the river bottoms and wind through the tangle of trees and shrubs. I chatted with Cole on Saturday and he said his new trail was a reroute of a trail that was messed up by slash piles leftover from summer. Cole marks his trails with blue ribbon hanging from trees and brush and uses handmade signs at intersections.
The 7N Ranch skiing is free, though donations are gladly accepted. Just park in the obvious area east of the big red barn. There is a sign-in box at the start of the trails.
These trails are excellent for beginning skiers because they are mostly flat and take you on an adventure through the woods. I have often seen critters while skiing this area, including owls, rabbits, deer, eagles, geese, swans and the tracks of fox and moose.
Because the 7N Ranch area is lower elevation, the snow can sometimes be marginal, especially on warm days. If the snow is warm, go prepared with some liquid glide wax so that your skis won’t stick or build up with ice. A small bottle is expensive, but usually lasts a few seasons. Without it, you’ll be cursing your skis and everything snow related. (Don’t curse me, I gave you fair warning.)
The 7N Ranch is just past the Heise Hot Springs Resort golf course on the right side of the road.
Cole, who had his fat bike with him Saturday, was also grooming a course for fat bikes around the giant field near the ranch.
• • •
Here’s an inside tip: Backcountry permits for Grand Teton National Park can be requested starting Monday. That’s when the park plans to have that office back up and running after the partial government shutdown.
Permits to reserve sites for backpacking or overnight climbing cost $45. The park reserves up to one-third of the backcountry sites in different zones and the other two-thirds are available on a first-come basis. If you pick up a permit that way, it will cost $35. (I remember when they were free.)
Slots for popular August climber campsites fill up fast.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/bcres.htm.