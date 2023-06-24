I was building a nightstand and dealing with a stubborn screw. Wisdom dictated that a pilot hole or a little wax would make the long screw drive nicely, but I elected for the brute force option, applying a lot of downward pressure on my drill. When the long Phillips head driver bit slipped, it plunged directly for my thumb that was supporting the piece. The spinning bit hit my thumbnail right at the cuticle, ravaged through the matrix (often called the quick) under the nail and tried to pop out the other side of my thumb. That hurt. My podiatrist son tells me that since I tore up the growth center, that nail will always be deformed. Sigh. Another character scar.

It is easy to take something as simple as a fingernail for granted, especially since as humans, our lives really don’t depend on them. They are a tremendous help in protection and for dexterity, but if I lost all of mine tomorrow, I wouldn’t immediately starve. For the rest of the animal kingdom, nails or claws may be far more important. Take a moment and think of your favorite critters — we’ll eliminate fish and snakes right now — and see if it does or does not have a nail or claw or at least a modification of one. Are horses, moose or bison your favorite animals? Their hooves are modifications of their toenails or claws. Are birds your thing? Off-hand, I can’t think of a single bird without a claw, and some, like raptors, have highly developed ones we call talons. All primates have nails, and some have even retained the more primitive grooming claw on one digit. Most reptiles have claws, and even some amphibians, such as the climbing frogs and hairy frogs have claws. When stressed, one African frog, dubbed the “Wolverine frog” after the X-Men’s Wolverine character, has claws that rupture through the skin to scratch at attackers.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

