I was building a nightstand and dealing with a stubborn screw. Wisdom dictated that a pilot hole or a little wax would make the long screw drive nicely, but I elected for the brute force option, applying a lot of downward pressure on my drill. When the long Phillips head driver bit slipped, it plunged directly for my thumb that was supporting the piece. The spinning bit hit my thumbnail right at the cuticle, ravaged through the matrix (often called the quick) under the nail and tried to pop out the other side of my thumb. That hurt. My podiatrist son tells me that since I tore up the growth center, that nail will always be deformed. Sigh. Another character scar.
It is easy to take something as simple as a fingernail for granted, especially since as humans, our lives really don’t depend on them. They are a tremendous help in protection and for dexterity, but if I lost all of mine tomorrow, I wouldn’t immediately starve. For the rest of the animal kingdom, nails or claws may be far more important. Take a moment and think of your favorite critters — we’ll eliminate fish and snakes right now — and see if it does or does not have a nail or claw or at least a modification of one. Are horses, moose or bison your favorite animals? Their hooves are modifications of their toenails or claws. Are birds your thing? Off-hand, I can’t think of a single bird without a claw, and some, like raptors, have highly developed ones we call talons. All primates have nails, and some have even retained the more primitive grooming claw on one digit. Most reptiles have claws, and even some amphibians, such as the climbing frogs and hairy frogs have claws. When stressed, one African frog, dubbed the “Wolverine frog” after the X-Men’s Wolverine character, has claws that rupture through the skin to scratch at attackers.
Humans use tools to accomplish many tasks and claws may have gotten in the way of our efforts to make and use them. Broad, flat nails served us better, improving our grasp and dexterousness. For many animals, though, the development of claws has been critical for their survival. Consider fossorial animals, those that live underground. All that tunneling and earthmoving would not happen without strong claws. Many arboreal animals are similarly dependent on claws for climbing up and down trees and stones. Many predators, such as lions and other cats, use their claws to hold on to their prey. I well remember camping in the Gospel Hump Wilderness long ago and having the horses stampede through camp. After we calmed them down, we inspected each one. On the hindquarters of one mare, we found four parallel scratches on each side — clear evidence that a cougar had tried to get his claws into her in an attempt to get his next meal of horse flesh.
The material that claws and nails are made from is somewhat surprising. It is keratin, the same fibrous protein that hair is comprised of. Hair doesn’t seem to be all that hard, but is durable and flexible, and most important for nails and claws, continuously replaced. Claws that would wear out without replacement would be of little use as they would not last long. In humans, fingernails grow at a rate of about 3.5mm per month and toenails at about half that rate. It takes about six months for complete replacement. In contrast, a cat can replace a claw in two months.
Nails are broad and flat, and claws are sharp and pointy, largely because of the shape of the digits. Primate fingers are flat and wide and the nail rests on top of the distal phalange. In clawed animals, the tip of the digit is narrow and the claw grows from the end of it.
It is a little strange that a seemingly small thing such as nails and claws can be so important to vertebrate life on this planet, but it is so. Each animal is finely tuned to its environment, and there are no spare parts.
