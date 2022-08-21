On a recent trip to Oregon, we spent most of a day exploring Oregon’s only true national park: Crater Lake in south-central Oregon along the Pacific Crest National Trail in the Cascade Range. John Day Fossil Beds and Oregon Caves are both national monuments, not parks, a seemingly small difference, but an important one.

One main difference between a park and a monument is in how the area is established. A national park is authorized through congressional legislation. A national monument is created by presidential proclamation using the authority of the Antiquities Act of 1906 or by congressional legislation.

