If the retail chains are any indicator, Christmas is just around the corner. In fact, it has been “just around the corner” since well before Halloween.
I have my own personal feelings about crazed commercialization, but I will admit, by the time mid-November rolls around, I am starting to think about Christmas and what I can buy that will be meaningful, useful and engaging for the people I love.
I recently provided a few photographs for a new book, "Idaho Falls Area Birds," compiled, edited and printed in a cooperative effort between Snake River Audubon and Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation. At $10, this handy little book looks to be the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone interested in Idaho Falls-area wildlife.
Why do we need another book about birds? Isn’t Sibley’s "Guide to Birds" or National Geographic’s "Field Guide to Birds of North America" or the National Audubon Society’s bird identification app enough? Well, if you are interested in birds or wildlife in general, the answer to that is a big, Duh. We ALWAYS need more reference books and he or she who dies with the most wins. Period.
Beyond that, this book describes 112 species that one might see around Idaho Falls and the surrounding area. Yes, there are more bird species here than that. According to this book, at least 262 species have been seen in Bonneville County alone. These 112 represent the most common birds.
I have been a passive (lazy) birdwatcher for years, and when I thumbed through each species and read its account, I realized that I had seen most but not all of them, and certainly not all in Bonneville County. I particularly enjoyed the species accounts because, as this was written by local birders and didn’t have to face the rigors of a clueless publisher, there are tips and comments seldom seen in the larger books. I picked up a number of identification tips that will prove useful.
This book is small, approximately 4 inches by 5 inches with a nice wire spiral binding that allows the book to open completely. It is pocket-sized and a perfect field companion or a book to keep next to the binoculars at your bird feeding station. The pages are glossy and the photographs, supplied by local photographers, do a good job depicting the species. I only regret that, due to space limitations, when species which have wildly different looking sexes (think rooster and hen ring-neck pheasant) are presented, only the male is shown. I have more trouble with the females as a rule.
In the front of the book are a couple of paragraphs on where to bird in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area. In the back is a handy index to help you quickly find birds.
This book is available from Snake River Audubon (www.snakeriveraudubon.org), the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Barnes & Noble, The Idaho Falls Zoo, local golf pro shops as well as the Recreation Center on Memorial Drive. If you are looking for a gift for someone who is new to birding, has bird feeders, or just wants to know more about birds, this book is perfect — and it fits well in a Christmas stocking.