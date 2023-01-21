We live in appreciable trout country — perhaps the best corner of the United States or at least the lower 48. With rivers like the Henry’s Fork, the South Fork, the Teton, the Madison and all of Yellowstone National Park within a fairly easy drive, it’s no wonder that anglers who live here tend to focus on all things trout.

But, for a number of reasons, it might be time to branch out a bit in 2023. It might be time for anglers to kind of tilt their brains a bit and give the trout a break. While we’re enjoying a great winter, who knows what the next few months might bring. If the drought continues in earnest, as it has now for a string of consecutive years, our trout fishing might not be as good as we would expect. Low water and warm temperatures are a trout angler’s bane. Nothing ruins a perfectly good summer for trout fishers like a prolonged heat wave.


Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.

