We live in appreciable trout country — perhaps the best corner of the United States or at least the lower 48. With rivers like the Henry’s Fork, the South Fork, the Teton, the Madison and all of Yellowstone National Park within a fairly easy drive, it’s no wonder that anglers who live here tend to focus on all things trout.
But, for a number of reasons, it might be time to branch out a bit in 2023. It might be time for anglers to kind of tilt their brains a bit and give the trout a break. While we’re enjoying a great winter, who knows what the next few months might bring. If the drought continues in earnest, as it has now for a string of consecutive years, our trout fishing might not be as good as we would expect. Low water and warm temperatures are a trout angler’s bane. Nothing ruins a perfectly good summer for trout fishers like a prolonged heat wave.
So, plan ahead. Yeah, you can still fish for trout in some of our famous tailwaters — rivers that flow from the depths of area reservoirs and stay cool and hospitable all summer long. Enjoy the crowds while you’re at it.
You can also head into the high country, where the water is cooler and the trout are stunning, even if they’re a bit smaller than our trophy river trout. But, judging from the last couple of summers, even the farthest reaches of our accessible public lands are being loved to death by visitors. And those trout streams aren’t immune to heat and drought — last June, while fishing a dependable high-elevation cutthroat trout creek, I had to stop fishing by noon when water temperatures hit a whopping 68 degrees.
Thankfully, eastern Idaho is a pretty fishy place. In addition to our beloved trout, we also have access to largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, panfish, trophy carp and even sturgeon (if you’re not a fly-fishing purist). The Snake River as it flows below Idaho Falls is becoming a multi-species angling destination featuring everything from trophy brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout to beefy smallies, whitefish, and surprisingly big common and mirror carp.
Most American anglers turn their noses up at carp. Anglers around the globe, however, know that carp are a diabolical angling quarry — challenging and brutishly strong. For fly fishers in freshwater, there may not be a more worthy adversary. They’re picky and finicky, but when they commit to a fly, anglers must be committed to the fight.
And they live just about everywhere, although some destinations are better than others. Suffice to say, the Snake River drainage is a good place to start exploring, and if you get serious enough about chasing carp on a fly, the folks at area fly shops will quietly whisper a few destinations in your ear. Heed them. You’ll love it.
As for bass, the smallmouth variety is the most available to the bulk of eastern Idaho long-rodders. The Snake River, again, provides quality habitat to this wonderful game fish, and area fly fishers are devoting warm summer months to bronzebacks, opting to wait until fall to chase the area trout. That’s a good call.
We do have largemouth bass in eastern Idaho, and if this is a fish you want to check off your fly-fishing bucket list, head to the state’s southeast corner to the reservoirs around Preston. A float tube, a sink-tip line and an olive woolly bugger ought to be enough to get you started.
And don’t forget the pan fish found in those same reservoirs. Bluegill and yellow perch are great fly fishing targets, and, as a bonus, they’re easily the best-tasting fish in our area waters.
So make that New Year’s resolution to catch different fish this year, particularly if this coming summer is going to look a lot like the last few. Hot weather, warm water and increased pressure are all tough on our trout. Spend some time exploring the waters of eastern Idaho (and visit your local fly shops for the best advice) for something other than trout. Nothing says you can’t come back to trout when you’re done with your other-fish journey (although, once you hook a 20-pound carp, you may not want to).
But take the journey. You’ll be glad you did.
Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.
