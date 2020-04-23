The dang nail, driven deep into a concrete wall, just wouldn’t come out. I worked at it, bending it one way, then the other, hoping to fatigue the high strength steel. I succeeded far better than I hoped, and with a snap, the nail broke at the edge of the concrete and like a projectile from a Red Ryder BB gun, shot straight for my right eye. Fortunately, my eyeglasses, something I have cussed since kindergarten, absorbed the blow. The nail left a huge nick dead center in the glass, but my eye was safe. Grateful not to have lost an eye, I stopped complaining about wearing glasses after that.
There are few species for which vision is not essential for survival. Some bats, moles, cave dwellers and humans are exceptions, but the rule still holds for the vast majority of species — lose your eyes, lose your life.
With something so critical, it seems reasonable to assume that nature has provided something like my eyeglasses to help animals protect their eyes from environmental hazards. Sure, most of us have eyelids, but when they are closed, vision ceases. A prizefighter will tell you that you will win few fights with your eyes closed, so that isn’t a great option.
Fortunately, many species have developed a nictitating membrane, which is often referred to as a third eyelid, that lays underneath the upper and lower eyelids. Unlike the upper and lower eyelids, this nictitating (which means blinking) membrane moves horizontally, not up and down, from the inner corner to the outer corner of the eye.
The nictitating membrane offers protection when the animal still needs to see because it is translucent, though not always totally clear. Birds can actively initiate the nictitating membrane. Thus, when a peregrine falcon dives for prey at 150 miles an hour, it can watch its prey, time its approach and still keep its eyes clear and moistened. When a bald eagle brings back dinner to a nest full of hungry chicks, the nictitating membrane helps protect the parent from the overly exuberant and hungry nestlings. When a black-capped chickadee dives for thick cover at the approach of a Cooper’s hawk, the nictitating membrane activates to protect its eyes.
It is surprising how many species have a nictitating membrane. Most birds have one. Many reptiles, amphibians and fish have a nictitating membrane, and even some mammals do. Polar bears, seals and beavers are just a few of the mammals with nictitating membranes, and it is easy to imagine how such goggle-like protection would be important to these swimming mammals. For arctic animals, the membrane may also act as a shield against the intense glare of the sun on snow, preventing snow blindness.
Humans, and really most primates, are not lucky enough to have a nictitating membrane, although people have a vestigial (remnant) nictitating membrane, the plica semilunaris of conjunctiva.
It isn’t easy to see the nictitating membrane in motion unless you observe very closely. When photographing birds, though, it isn’t uncommon to catch the nictitating membrane in some stage of actuation, especially when shooting at eight frames per second.
Although humans don’t have a nictitating membrane, we can take steps to protect our eyes. Protective lenses, often called safety glasses, can save our eyesight, and, like the birds, we can choose whether or not to use them.