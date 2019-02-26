The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2019 grants cycle. The grants program provides funding on a competitive basis to nonprofit organizations, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and tax-exempt organizations.
The Foundation is especially interested in projects that align with the foundation's mission. Grants up to $10,000 per project are available. To qualify, projects generally address one or more of the following areas:
Habitat conservation: Projects that aid in the protection, restoration or improvement of habitats.
Fish and wildlife management: Projects that apply management principles to protect or enhance fish and wildlife.
Conservation education: Projects that help educate Idahoans of all ages about the state's wildlife resources.
The deadline to apply is April 30. Recipients who qualify for funding will be notified and announced by Aug. 31 for projects to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020
Application forms and guidelines are available on the Foundation's website.
For more information, contact IFWF at 208-334-2648 or email ifwf@idfg.idaho.gov.