Craters of the Moon is cool.
Well at least it is this time of year. Later in the summer, it gets down right toasty.
On Saturday, Julie and I hiked Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve’s Wilderness Trail.
The trail takes off from the Tree Molds parking lot and the Broken Top Loop Trail and continues for about 4 miles south before it peters out near a formation called the Sentinel. Beyond that, you can continue hiking, but know that you will be doing mostly bushwhacking.
We hiked about 3 miles from the parking area to a formation called Echo Crater. The trail passes by the west side of the crater, but we hiked off trail and up hill to peer down from the rim into the crater.
The walls of the crater are quite steep on the north and west sides. We continued to bushwhack clockwise around the crater until we picked up a faint trail that led into the southeast corner of the crater and down into the inside.
The surprising thing is that crater is a mini oasis with large mature limber pine trees and flat cleared ground.
“We should come backpacking here,” Julie said.
It is a popular destination for backpackers. According the Park Services “Wilderness” pamphlet, the monument prefers backpackers camp inside the crater. An overnight permit is required to backpack at the monument. Pick one up at the visitor’s center.
If you do head out into the wilderness south of Craters to backpack, be aware that water is hard to come by and after June, temperatures will be set to parboil. We did notice that there were a few large patches of snow lingering in shadowed areas on north-facing areas, but these would be hard to rely on.
Another fun feature along this trail is the Buffalo Cave. About a half mile from the parking lot, the cave sits just off trail with a sign at the entrance. The small entrance opens up to a low ceiling — about head height — with sharp spikes hanging down. Don’t jump up or you might get a few spikes through your head.
The cave went back perhaps 30 or 40 yards. It was like stepping into a chilly meat locker from a warm greenhouse. It helps to have a headlamp or flashlight with you.
The trail out to Echo Crater is mellow for the most part. One thing I was wishing for was my ankle gaiters to keep the pebbles out of my shoes. Much of the hike was like walking on fine pea gravel. Occasionally the trail would pass through knee-high brush. Then I wished for higher gaiters to protect my legs from the scratchy brush.
Desert flowers should be blooming this time of year. They tend to look brilliant against the black soil and lava rock.
A good place for information is www.nps.gov/crmo.