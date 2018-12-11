Dear Old Snowboarding Guy: My boyfriend Kyle says he can teach me to snowboard. What do you think? Signed, Young and in Love.
Dear YAIL: You should break up with Kyle immediately, thus saving a lot of drama on the hill. But since you won’t do that, allow me to describe your first and last lesson with dear Kyle.
You will be all excited riding the Shoshone Lift while Kyle mansplains the art of snowboarding. You will fall getting off the lift because Kyle forgot to mansplain this technique.
You will then spend the next two hours struggling down the bunny hill as Kyle tries to teach you edging, the falling leaf, the J turn and finally linking your turns, the holy grail of snowboarding.
You will arrive at the bottom totally exhausted, and Kyle will be bored out of his gourd. Kyle will then say he thinks you are ready to go to the top. DO NOT LISTEN TO KYLE! He is LYING to you!
But being young, trusting and in love, you will hop on the Dreamcatcher which will whisk you 2000 vertical feet away from the warmth and safety of Rendezvous Lodge.
At the top you will see how steep, deep and bizarre Fred’s Mountain is for the novice snowboarder. Whence Kyle will beg, plead, cajole, implore, entreat, beseech, wheedle and exhort in order to get you down that mountain. But you are exhausted and nearly catatonic. Tears will flow. Harsh words will follow.
Kyle will storm off, leaving you to either await ski patrol rescue or make the walk of shame down to the lodge. Get the picture?
YAIL: Yes (sniffle). But what can I do?
OSG: Never fear, OSG has the answer. The Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard School offers the 1-2-3 Learn to Ski & Ride Package in January.
For the low, low cost of $399, you get equipment rental, three two-hour group lessons and lift tickets for the Shoshone and Papoose lifts. Upon completion of the third lesson, you will receive a 2018-19 season pass.
Unlike Kyle, the Targhee instructors are trained professionals, well versed in proper instructional techniques; they will get you up and riding in no time. More important, they will never, ever call you a "crybaby" and abandon you on Sitting Bull Ridge.
If this is too rich for your blood, the Idaho Falls Ski Club offers three instructional weekends with four group lessons each weekend, at a cost of only $11 per lesson. Same great Targhee instructors, but the Ski Club subsidizes the cost. Contact Moire Solle at 208-524-6323 for details.
Follow my advice and Bob’s your uncle, you’ll be huckin’ and shreddin’ so fast that the only thing dear Kyle will see of you is the back of your coat.
YAIL: Oh, thank you Old Snowboarding Guy! How can I ever thank you enough!
OSG: Well, you can’t. Remember kids, take lessons from professionals only.
Say goodbye, Kyle.