I must admit to having some trepidation the first time I rode the Sno’Scape Ski Bus, what with being the FNG (Freakin’ New Guy) and all; I was afraid the cool kids would totally Forrest Gump me.
No worries. Congenial host Carol “Bus Mom” Moore called out a friendly good morning, showed me where to stow my gear and pointed to a vacant seat.
As I munched my McMuffin and sipped my half-caff no-foam latte, we left the Elks Club parking lot promptly at 7 a.m. My fellow passengers are a friendly and welcoming bunch, mostly retired, who genuinely enjoy each others’ company.
For those of you old enough to recall, the Sno’Scape Ski Bus was previously the Ladies Day Bus. Now we are gender neutral. Thanks, Obama.
We arrived at the Rendezvous Lodge at 8:30; gathered our gear and headed to the upstairs conference room which Grand Targhee reserved for us. I donned my snowboarding gear and headed out for first chair. It is truly pleasant to snowboard mid-week; no lift lines and no throngs of skiers/boarders on the runs.
I took several laps on the Blackfoot Lift; it was just me and the lifties, no one else in sight. Awesome. Back to the lodge for lunch, then out again, more people now as Driggs Elementary School brings the kiddies up for lessons.
One urchin looked me straight in the eye and said, “Wow. I’ve never seen a snowboarder as old as you.”
Heavy sigh.
Just shoot me.
The bus leaves promptly at 4 p.m., and woe betide unto you if you are late. Dare delay our departure and Bus Mom turns into Bus Cop. Carol will find you, and she will hurt you, REAL BAD!
Fortunately our parents raised us to be punctual; all arrived at the appointed hour and Carol greeted us with a warm “how was your day” and a cold beer. That’s right. Beer. And wine. And as we left the parking lot, Carol started passing ‘round the snacks: chips, cookies, brownies, cheese, sausage, Chateaubriand, Beef Wellington; OK I lied about the last two, but everyone brings something yummy to share.
Seriously, we had enough food to feed the Russian army. The wine however did not make it past Tetonia.
Hmmmmm.
But wait, there’s more! Every week Carol has a raffle. I won a Chia Pet! Is this a great country or what?
So if you want to join me and the other cotton-tops on the Sno’Scape Ski Bus, here’s the skinny: the bus runs most Wednesdays, weather permitting; first session begins Jan. 9; second session begins Feb. 20. Five trips per session at a cost of $20 for a single ride or five rides for $100. Contact Carol Moore at 208-529-6597 to reserve a seat.
That’s it for this week kids. Be on time. Call your mom. See you on the bus.
And thanks Carol, for all you do.