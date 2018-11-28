As I drove back from deer hunting near Sand Creek Ponds in Fremont County last Friday after dark, a steady snowfall kept the windshield wipers busy. After several miles, I could see the flashing lights of a truck up ahead. I wondered if they had harvested an elk and would need help loading it.
As I pulled carefully by, I could see that no one was outside the truck. I was so focused on looking at the truck that I almost ran into a young black and white beef cow laying still in the road, legs poking straight out. At the same time, I noticed the crumpled left fender and shattered headlight on the driver side of the truck. Clearly, the driver had hit the cow and about that time, a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
I realized that even though the cow was on the road and darkness and snow made the black and white animal almost invisible, the driver was still going to be at fault. Not only would he have to repair his own truck, he was likely going to have to pay for the cow as well.
That is because Idaho, like 14 other Western states, still has an open range law on the books. On open range, which constitutes 40 percent of Idaho, livestock may roam freely and have the right-of-way on public highways. Accidents involving them is the responsibility of the driver. If you don’t want livestock on your property, it is your obligation to fence them out if you are in open range. If any property is not in a herd district, and is not fenced to keep livestock out, it is open range. That includes public lands where grazing is allowed by permit.
In an area designated as a herd district, a livestock owner is required to keep his livestock off his neighbor’s property and off public roadways (fenced-in) and may be liable for damages should they escape. Herd districts cannot include federal land that has been traditionally grazed.
A herd district can be established by county commissioners upon petition from taxpaying landowners in the county. Once established, a herd district basically reverses the responsibility. In Idaho there are about 275 herd districts spread across most of the counties. However, they are usually close to population centers. The further from a city or town you travel, the more likely that it is open range, not a herd district.
This gets interesting when the neighbors are ranchers and farmers and the rancher’s cattle find the farmer’s fields irresistible. Then even ag-centric organizations like Idaho Grain Producers Association believe that open range is an antiquated concept needing change.
Throughout the West, open range law has been upheld as the law of the land in legal battles over liability. Even in the case of fatalities, the courts have ruled in favor of the livestock owner.
A study several years ago revealed that there are approximately 300 vehicle/livestock collisions annually in Idaho with about 85 percent resulting in damage and occasionally fatalities. There are almost four times that many reported accidents with wildlife, with about 85 percent resulting in vehicular damage, but rarely fatalities. The difference is wildlife is an expected hazard while livestock may not be.
We always want to drive safely to and from our outdoor adventures, so this serves as a reminder that there may be a danger out there that we may not otherwise think about, especially on open range.