Pintail Point at Henry’s Lake access opened
The owner of Pintail Point at Henry’s Lake has granted public access to 296 yards of lakeshore through the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Access Yes! program.
The owner of the private property enrolled in the program for the next five years.
“No boat launch is available at the site, but it is a popular spot for anglers to hop into a float tube,” according to a Fish and Game news release. “No fires or overnight camping are allowed and vehicles are restricted to existing roads.”
Landowner notification is not required to access the property, but Fish and Game “asks users to be respectful and keep the area free of trash.
A map of the land can be seen online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/files/pintail-pointjpg.
Man killed in rafting accident on Grand Teton's Snake River
MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A boat operator was killed in a rafting accident in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.
Park officials say the 44-year-old Moran man, whose name has not been released, was on a training trip with three passengers on the Snake River when the raft hit a log snag and became entangled Tuesday.
The passengers fell into the cold, swift current, and the boat operator fell in as well when he tried to dislodge the raft. Investigators say the passengers were then able to climb onto the log snag and back into the raft.
The operator was found dead nearby nearly two hours later.
He and his passengers worked for the Grand Teton Lodge Company, a park concessioner.
Grand Teton Council announces camp staff openings
Grand Teton Council of Boy Scouts of America has announced several staff job positions available at its five camps.
The council runs two day camps, Krupp Scout Hollow and Pocatello Day Camp, and three summer camps, Island Park Scout Camp, Little Lemhi Scout Camp and Salmon River High Adventure Base with openings. Staff positions include teaching positions, kitchen help, directors for climbing and adventure activities and other workers. Age requirements range from a minimum of 14 to 21 years of age.
For more information on job openings, call 208-522-5155.