Teton Park road work continues, delays expected
Road crews began chip seal work at two locations in Grand Teton National Park on Monday.
The first location will begin near the South Gate of Yellowstone National Park and travel south. The second work location will begin at the East Teton Park boundary east of Moran and travel south.
Travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays with each section of road work, for a maximum cumulative delay of 30-minutes. Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit to avoid vehicle damage.
Visitors can call the park road information line at 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to get information about road work locations in the park.
Remote wildfire spotted in Yellowstone Park
A remote wildfire spotted in the vicinity of Pollux Peak in Yellowstone National Park last week poses no immediate threat to structures, trails or campsites and will be allowed to burn.
The 29-acre fire, as of Tuesday, is believed to have been caused by lightning strikes during the past week, the park said in a news release. The nearest structure is a patrol cabin about 4 miles northeast of the fire.
“The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem,” the park said. “Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.”
Fish and Game Commission to meet
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. Monday. The conference call is open to the public and can be heard at any Fish and Game regional office or Fish and Game headquarters in Boise.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider proposed rule making regarding gear requirements on snares for the take of gray wolves, as well as agency-sponsored legislation pertaining to stocking upland game birds at locations outside of wildlife management areas and a new nonresident license fee schedule.
To see a full agenda of the meeting, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/commission/commission-meeting-legislative-conference-call-august-12-2019.
Giant trout donated to Challis, Salmon ponds
Clear Springs Foods recently donated 1,400 giant hatchery trout to be stocked in Challis and Salmon ponds this summer and fall.
More than 160 trout averaged 9.5 pounds have already been stocked in Hayden, Kids Creek and Blue Meadow ponds. The remaining trout, in the 2- to 5-pound size will be stocked later this summer and fall. Personnel from Fish and Game’s Mackay Hatchery are doing the stocking.
The giant rainbow were used as brood stock in trout production at Clear Springs Foods’ hatchery in Mackay.
First sockeye arrives in Stanley amid dismal returns
The first sockeye of 2019 returned to the Redfish Lake Creek trap near Stanley on Aug. 2. The first sockeye arrived on July 26 last year, and July 27 in 2017.
The fish is among the 53 sockeye that have so far crossed Lower Granite Dam near Lewiston (through Aug. 1), which is the last dam the fish cross before reaching Idaho.
The 2019 sockeye run through Lower Granite so far is below last year’s total of 276 fish, as well as the 2017 total of 228 fish, which was the lowest return in a decade. It is likely that the returns in 2019 will be lower.
Idaho sockeye must complete a 900-mile migration from the Pacific Ocean that includes crossing eight dams and climbing 6,500-feet elevation to reach the Sawtooth Basin.
When Idaho sockeye were listed in 1991 under the federal Endangered Species Act, only four adult sockeye returned to the Stanley Basin. The combined annual returns from 1991-99 was 23 fish, including two years when no sockeye returned to Idaho. Between 1996 and 2007, annual sockeye returns over Lower Granite averaged 52 fish. Since 2008, sockeye returns over Lower Granite have averaged 1,115 fish with an annual range of 228 to a high of 2,786 in 2014.
Input sought on fall Chinook season
Fish and Game is seeking public comment on its 2019 adult fall Chinook season on the Clearwater River.
About 5,400 natural and 10,000 hatchery Chinook are projected to return. About 15% of the run are marked with an adipose fin clip. About 3,200 of the run would be available for harvest with half of the harvest allocated to the Clearwater River.
To learn more and comment on the season, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/comment-about-structure-2019-clearwater-river-fall-chinook-salmon-season.