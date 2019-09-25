Bridger-Teton Forest celebrates with projects
The Bridger-Teton National Forest announced several projects to celebrate Wyoming Public Lands Day this Saturday.
After an 8 a.m. kick-off event at the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, there will be a variety of stewardship projects held across the Bridger-Teton. The morning kick-off event, hosted by Friends of the Bridger-Teton, will feature guest speakers, breakfast and a carpool hub for the volunteer projects.
“Please join in the celebration of Wyoming Public Lands Day by participating in a service project this Saturday,” the Bridger-Teton National Forest said in a news release. “Come prepared for a day of work outside with layers, gloves, sunscreen, snacks, and plenty of water.”
Project opportunities include:
-- Sheep Gulch river access trail project on the Snake River
-- Wyoming Range National Recreation Trail project at Bryan Flats Trailhead
-- Cache Creek Clean-Up at the Cache Creek Trailhead
-- Continental Divide Trail project on Togwotee Pass
-- River Bend/Upper Hoback watershed restoration and willow planting project near Bondurant
-- Boat ramp restoration and willow planting project on Green River Lakes Road
-- Cedar Creek trail maintenance project near Star Valley Ranches.
For more information, go to www.neefusa.org/npld/.
Coho salmon season opened on Clearwater River
Idaho Fish and Game Commission opened a coho salmon fishing season on the Clearwater River from its mouth upstream to Memorial Bridge seven days per week, and from Memorial Bridge upstream to the confluence of the Middle Fork Clearwater and South Fork Clearwater rivers four days per week (Thursday through Sunday). The North Fork of the Clearwater is also open those same four days per week with special restrictions.
Daily bag limit is two coho salmon, six in possession, and there is no season limit for 2019. Anglers must have a valid salmon permit.
Coho salmon with or without an adipose fin can be harvested. Please be aware that steelhead and fall Chinook salmon occur in these waters and anglers should know how to identify these three species.
Go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/coho/rules for more information. Coho were reintroduced into the Clearwater River system by the Nez Perce Tribe.
Market Lake drops water levels to improve habitat
Hunters may have noticed that several of the marshes at Market Lake Wildlife Management Area near Roberts are lower than in previous years.
“The drawdown of the marshes was done as part of a multi-year plan to improve habitat for waterfowl and increase the number of birds available for hunters,” says Habitat Manager Rob Cavallaro. “Shallow wetlands are typically more productive than deep lakes and attract more ducks.”
An extensive wetland review was conducted at Market Lake recently and the report determined that the marshes had become less productive over time and would benefit from periodic drawdowns. Exposing the mudflats promotes the growth of annual plants that produce seeds that float once the water level returns to normal. These plants then attract insects that benefit waterfowl seeking a quick meal during brood-rearing and migration. “We want Market Lake to be a waterfowl magnet,” says Cavallaro. “Several areas have already shown an awesome response to the drawdown and will look really attractive to ducks.”
Hunters will find marsh 1 and 2 at similar water levels to last year but marsh 3 and 4 will have less water than they are used to seeing. “I suggest that waterfowl hunters do a little scouting at Market Lake prior to their hunt,” suggests Cavallaro.
Managers also applied a selective herbicide treatment during the summer months to reduce cattails in the marshes.
-- Idaho Fish and Game