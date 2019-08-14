Fish and Game Commission approves
proposals for nonresident fees
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Monday approved two legislative proposals to advance for Governor’s Office review: a) increasing nonresident license and tag fees and b) establishing Commission authority to designate locations other than Wildlife Management Areas to stock pheasants and require an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt them. The commission also adopted new rules that change gear requirements for wolf trapping. The legislative proposals and rule must be approved by the 2020 Legislature to become effective.
Nonresident/second elk tags
expected to sell out soon
Nonresident elk and deer tags have sold out the past two years, and are selling even faster this year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports. Nonresident hunters who plan to buy an elk tag, or resident hunters interested in buying a second tag, should do so quickly.
On Monday, just 716 nonresident elk tags remained out of the 12,815 available. Deer tags also are selling fast: of the 15,500 nonresident deer tags available this year, less than 4,000 remained on Monday.
Nonresident deer and elk tags are available as second tags every year after July 31. Hunters can see how many tags are left on the nonresident tag at idfg.idaho.gov/tag/quotas-nonresident. Updates are posted weekly.