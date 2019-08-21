Public invited to tour fire site and planned renewal projects
The Ashton-Island Park Ranger District, Island Park Sustainable Fire Community and The Fire Learning Network are hosting a field tour on Aug. 30 to provide a better understanding of fire and fuel management.
“Managing fire is a very complex process,” said Liz Davy, Ashton-Island Park District Ranger. “Standing on the land looking at post fire sites and touring proposed fuel treatment areas eliminates some of that complexity and provides a better understanding of what we want to accomplish.”
The tour will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30. Individuals are asked to meet at the Harriman State Park maintenance building and dress for the weather. Comfortable hiking shoes are recommended.
Lunch and transportation will be provided. RSVP no later than Monday at 208-680-6852.
Information sought in two poaching cases
An illegally killed pronghorn buck discovered recently near Stanley, and a mule deer doe killed with a pellet gun in Pocatello has Idaho Department of Fish and Game asking the public for information to bring the poachers to justice.
Last week Fish and Game officers found the carcass of a young pronghorn buck approximately 130 yards east of Highway 75 near the junction with Pettit Lake Road. Officers believe the pronghorn buck was likely shot from the highway. The entire carcass was left to rot.
On the morning of Aug. 1, Fish and Game received a call about an injured deer in a south Pocatello neighborhood. The deer was reported to be lying in a backyard of a residence located on Fruitwood Lane off of Bannock Highway, motionless with labored breathing. The deer died before Fish and Game arrived at the scene.
After an examination of the carcass, Fish and Game determined the cause of death was the result of a pellet piercing both lungs. The deer had otherwise been in good physical condition before its death.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Hunter ed course offered in Salmon
First-time hunters still have a shot at getting into a mandatory hunter education course before the fall big game seasons begin.
An instructor-led hunter education course is scheduled in Salmon from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9-13 each evening. This course will be held at the Salmon Senior and Junior High School and is designed for youth 9 to 14 years of age or anyone new to hunting.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975 must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.
Space is limited and advanced registration is required. Visit the Salmon Fish and Game office or register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.