Audubon Society meeting
This month’s Snake River Audubon Society meeting features Patty Isaeff and Tim Reynolds. They will discuss their travels to Trinidad and Tobago, where they recorded 175 species of birds. The meeting starts at 7:15 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Public Library. Email kit619@centurylink.net.
Targhee opens Friday
Grand Targhee Resort announced that it will open Friday for the 2018-19 ski season. This is the resort’s 50th winter season. A Grand Targhee news release said it expects to open the Dreamcatcher, Shoshone and Papoose lifts Friday. Adult lift tickets start at $90 ($65 for seniors, $37 for juniors), and starting this year tickets will be sold online. Information: grandtarghee.com or 800-827-4433.
Saturday fly tying demos
Jimmy’s All-Season Angler will host a series of free fly-tying demonstrations beginning Nov. 24. The events, which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be led by experienced tiers. The schedule and featured tiers are Brandon Morrison, Nov. 24; Dan Gates, Dec. 1; Marty Howard, Dec. 8; Dave Raisch, Dec. 15; and Ross Slayton, Dec. 22. For more information, visit jimmysflyshop.com or https://www.facebook.com/jimmysflyshop.
Avalanche Awareness Night
The Idaho Falls Ski Club, The American Avalanche Institute and Wray and Lani Landon will be presenting the 10th annual Avalanche Awareness Night from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Taylorview Middle School. The course covers material that is important to anyone considering venturing into the winter backcountry. Door prizes given out after the presentation. Information: call Wray at 208-521-2783 or Lani at 208-757-9287.
Dutch Oven Cooking
On Dec. 8, Harriman State Park will hold a Dutch oven cooking class at 11 a.m. Call 208-558-7368 to reserve a spot. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Christmas Bird Count
The Snake River Audubon Society will hold its annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 15. Visit snakeriveraudubon.org for more information.
Fat Pursuit
On Dec. 15, JayP’s Fat Pursuit 60K fat bike race will be held in the Island Park area starting at 9 a.m. For details, go to http://fatpursuit.com/
Snowshoe hike
On Dec. 22, Harriman State Park will hold a ranger-led snowshoe hike starting at 10 a.m. of about 3 miles. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Trail Challenge
On Dec. 29, Harriman State Park will hold a race featuring snowshoeing, skiing and fat bikes in loops around the park starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-558-736.
Dog Derby
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, The American Dog Derby will be held in Ashton. Five different races are planned and other activities.
Backcountry skiing
On Jan. 4 and 5, Yostmark in Driggs will hold an Intro to Backcountry Skiing in Teton Valley. This Backcountry 101 course does not require previous experience, but participants must be able to ski at an intermediate or advanced level. Cost is $145. Email info@yostmark.com or call 208-354-2828.