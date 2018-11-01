Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Ski swap
On Friday, the Pocatello Ski Swap will be held at the Idaho State University Student Union Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Snowmobile party
On Monday, Boondockers host the showing of “Boondockers 15” film at the Colonial Theater from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program raises funds for winter search and rescue and the Make-A-Wish foundation. Go to Colonial Theater ticket sales online.
Idaho Alpine Club
On Wednesday, the Idaho Alpine Club will hold its annual general meeting and pizza party for all members and future members at 7 p.m. at Mackenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub in Idaho Falls. The meeting will conduct membership sign-ups and council election. Pizza is free to members.
The Idaho Falls Ski Club will hold its annual Ski Sale & Fest on Nov. 9 and 10 at Pinecrest Even Center, 560 E. Anderson. There will be an early bird session from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 9, followed by regular hours from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission is $10 for the early bird session and $2 for the regular sessions. Information: https://ifskiclub.com/ski-sale-fest/.
Avalanche Awareness Night
The Idaho Falls Ski Club, The American Avalanche Institute and Wray and Lani Landon will be presenting the 10th annual Avalanche Awareness Night from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Taylorview Middle School. The course covers material that is important to anyone considering venturing into the winter backcountry. Door prizes given out after the presentation. Information: call Wray at 208-521-2783 or Lani at 208-757-9287.
Dutch Oven Cooking
On Dec. 8, Harriman State Park will hold a Dutch oven cooking class at 11 a.m. Call 208-558-7368 to reserve a spot. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Fat Pursuit
On Dec. 15, JayP’s Fat Pursuit 60K fat bike race will be held in the Island Park area starting at 9 a.m. For details, go to http://fatpursuit.com/
Snowshoe hike
On Dec. 22, Harriman State Park will hold a ranger-led snowshoe hike starting at 10 a.m. of about 3 miles. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Trail Challenge
On Dec. 29, Harriman State Park will hold a race featuring snowshoeing, skiing and fat bikes in loops around the park starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-558-736.
Dog Derby
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, The American Dog Derby will be held in Ashton. Five different races are planned and other activities.