Kelly Canyon opens today
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort announced Sunday that it is scheduled to open at 12:30 p.m. today for the 2018-19 season. Through Dec. 22 the resort will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Holiday hours vary. For information or updated conditions, call 208-538-6251 or visit skikelly.com.
Saturday fly tying demos
Jimmy’s All-Season Angler will host a series of free fly-tying demonstrations through the end of the year. The events, which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be led by experienced tiers. The remaining schedule and featured tiers are Marty Howard, Saturday; Dave Raisch, Dec. 15; and Ross Slayton, Dec. 22. For more information, visit jimmysflyshop.com or facebook.com/jimmysflyshop.
Dutch Oven Cooking
On Saturday, Harriman State Park will hold a Dutch oven cooking class at 11 a.m. Call 208-558-7368 to reserve a spot. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Christmas Bird Count
The Snake River Audubon Society will hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 15. Visit snakeriveraudubon.org for more information.
Fat Pursuit
On Dec. 15, JayP’s Fat Pursuit 60K fat bike race will be held in the Island Park area starting at 9 a.m. For details, go to fatpursuit.com.
Tie One On
On Dec. 18, local expert Bruce Staples will offer a fly tying demonstration as part of the Snake River Cutthroats monthly Tie One On event, 7 p.m. at Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Rd. Staples, from Jimmy’s All-Season Angler, is an author and longtime Greater Yellowstone region fly-fisherman who helped create the East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo. Information: snakerivercutthroats.org.
Christmas Bird Count
On Dec. 19, Craters of the Moon holds its winter bird-watching event. Any skill level is welcome to attend. Participants are asked to meet at the visitors center at 9 a.m., wear warm clothing and pack a lunch. Snowshoes will be supplied if conditions require them. Call 208-527-1352 or visit audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Cross-country skiing
Craters of the Moon opens its 7-mile loop road, including their 1.5-mile Snowshoe Loop Trail, in mid-December, dependant on snow conditions. There are no admission fees. Pets are not permitted. Visit nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/winter-activities.htm to view conditions and maps.
Snowshoe hike
On Dec. 22, Harriman State Park will hold a ranger-led snowshoe hike starting at 10 a.m. of about 3 miles. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Trail Challenge
On Dec. 29, Harriman State Park will hold a race featuring snowshoeing, skiing and fat bikes in loops around the park starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-558-736.
Backcountry skiing
On Jan. 4 and 5, Yostmark in Driggs will hold an Intro to Backcountry Skiing in Teton Valley. This Backcountry 101 course does not require previous experience, but participants must be able to ski at an intermediate or advanced level. Cost is $145. Email info@yostmark.com or call 208-354-2828.
Moose on the Loose
On Feb. 2, Harriman State Park will hold its Moose on the Loose winter triathlon at 10 a.m. The race involves snowshoeing, fat biking and cross-country skiing through the park. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Fat bike race
On Feb. 9, Idaho Untamed Cycling Events and Fitzgerald’s Bicycles will hold Hairy Man Fat Bike Race at Harriman State Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be a 20-mile mostly single track race and a 5-mile fun ride. Register online at bikereg.com.
Dog Derby
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, The American Dog Derby will be held in Ashton. Five different races are planned and other activities.