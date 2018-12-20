Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Win Banff Mountain Film Festival tickets
The Outdoors section of the Post Register is holding a contest to give away five pairs of tickets to the showing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival in Idaho Falls. To enter the contest, email a high resolution photo that you took of people having fun outdoors. Extra credit if the photo was taken this past year and in our region. Send the photo to jpinkham@postregister.com. Deadline is Jan. 14.
Saturday fly tying demos
Jimmy’s All-Season Angler will host its final event in a series of free fly-tying demonstrations. The events which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be led by Ross Slayton on Saturday. For more information, visit jimmysflyshop.com or facebook.com/jimmysflyshop.
Cross-country skiing
Craters of the Moon opens its 7-mile loop road, including its 1.5-mile Snowshoe Loop Trail, in mid-December, depending on snow conditions. Admission is free. Pets are not permitted. Visit nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/winter-activities.htm to view conditions and maps.
Snowshoe hike
On Saturday, Harriman State Park will hold a ranger-led snowshoe hike starting at 10 a.m. of about 3 miles. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Skate with Santa
The city of Idaho Falls holds Skate with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Joe Marmo / Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Laser Light Skate Night
Laser Light Skate Night is from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Joe Marmo / Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Trail Challenge
On Dec. 29, Harriman State Park will hold a race featuring snowshoeing, skiing and fat bikes in loops around the park starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-558-7368.
Backcountry skiing
On Jan. 4 and 5, Yostmark in Driggs will hold an Intro to Backcountry Skiing in Teton Valley. This Backcountry 101 course does not require previous experience, but participants must be able to ski at an intermediate or advanced level. Cost is $145. Email info@yostmark.com or call 208-354-2828.
Snowshoe walks
Craters of the Moon’s snowshoe walks are held from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 5 through March 2, dependent on weather conditions. The walk begins with a short introduction to the winter environment, then a loop through the park. Snowshoes are available for use, and there is no cost to attend. Group walks are also offered from 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays in January and February by reservation. Call 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov.
Free winter access day
On Jan. 5, Idaho state parks and Park ‘N’ Ski areas will waive access fees. Harriman State Park will offer several activities, including at guided snowshoe hike, and gear demos for fat bikes and snowshoes. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
It’s Great to Skate!
Free 25-minute lessons, as a part of the city of Idaho Falls’ It’s Great to Skate! program for ages 3 and a half and older, are to be held from noon-2 p.m. Jan. 5. Registration is required. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Snow School
Tuesdays and Fridays throughout January and February are dedicated to Snow School at Craters of the Moon. Participants, third grade and up, can attend with their group to learn about how wildlife adapts to winter conditions. Call 208-527-1335 to schedule the field trip. Visit nps.gov/crmo/learn/education/classrooms/snowschool.htm for more information.
Moose on the Loose
On Feb. 2, Harriman State Park will hold its Moose on the Loose winter triathlon at 10 a.m. The race involves snowshoeing, fat biking and cross-country skiing through the park. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Fat bike race
On Feb. 9, Idaho Untamed Cycling Events and Fitzgerald’s Bicycles will hold Hairy Man Fat Bike Race at Harriman State Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be a 20-mile mostly single track race and a 5-mile fun ride. Register online at bikereg.com.
Dog Derby
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, The American Dog Derby will be held in Ashton. Five different races are planned and other activities.