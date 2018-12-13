Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Saturday fly tying demos
Jimmy’s All-Season Angler will host a series of free fly-tying demonstrations through the end of the year. The events, which run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be led by experienced tiers. The remaining schedule and featured tiers are Dave Raisch, Saturday, and Ross Slayton, Dec. 22. For more information, visit jimmysflyshop.com or facebook.com/jimmysflyshop.
Christmas Bird Count
The Snake River Audubon Society will hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Visit snakeriveraudubon.org for more information.
Fat Pursuit
On Saturday, JayP’s Fat Pursuit 60K fat bike race will be held in the Island Park area starting at 9 a.m. For details, go to fatpursuit.com.
Tie One On
On Tuesday, local expert Bruce Staples will offer a fly tying demonstration as part of the Snake River Cutthroats monthly Tie One On event, 7 p.m. at Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Rd. Staples, from Jimmy’s All-Season Angler, is an author and longtime Greater Yellowstone region fly-fisherman who helped create the East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo. Information: snakerivercutthroats.org.
Christmas Bird Count
On Wednesday, Craters of the Moon holds its winter bird-watching event. Any skill level is welcome to attend. Participants are asked to meet at the visitors center at 9 a.m., wear warm clothing and pack a lunch. Snowshoes will be supplied if conditions require them. Call 208-527-1352 or visit audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Cross-country skiing
Craters of the Moon opens its 7-mile loop road, including its 1.5-mile Snowshoe Loop Trail, in mid-December, dependant on snow conditions. There are no admission fees. Pets are not permitted. Visit nps.gov/crmo/planyourvisit/winter-activities.htm to view conditions and maps.
Snowshoe hike
On Dec. 22, Harriman State Park will hold a ranger-led snowshoe hike starting at 10 a.m. of about 3 miles. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Skate with Santa
The city of Idaho Falls holds Skate with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Joe Marmo / Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Laser Light Skate Night
Laser Light Skate Night is from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Joe Marmo / Wayne Lehto Ice Arena, 390 Rogers St. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Trail Challenge
On Dec. 29, Harriman State Park will hold a race featuring snowshoeing, skiing and fat bikes in loops around the park starting at 9 a.m. Call 208-558-7368.
Backcountry skiing
On Jan. 4 and 5, Yostmark in Driggs will hold an Intro to Backcountry Skiing in Teton Valley. This Backcountry 101 course does not require previous experience, but participants must be able to ski at an intermediate or advanced level. Cost is $145. Email info@yostmark.com or call 208-354-2828.
Snowshoe walks
Craters of the Moon’s snowshoe walks are held from 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 5 through March 2, dependent on weather conditions. The walk begins with a short introduction to the winter environment, then a loop through the park. Snowshoes are available for use, and there is no cost to attend. Group walks are also offered from 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays in January and February by reservation. Call 208-527-1335 or email crmo_information@nps.gov.
Free winter access day
On Jan. 5, Idaho state parks and Park ‘N’ Ski areas will waive access fees. Harriman State Park will offer several activities, including at guided snowshoe hike, and gear demos for fat bikes and snowshoes. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
It’s Great to Skate!
Free 25-minute lessons, as a part of the city of Idaho Falls’ It’s Great to Skate! program for ages 3 and a half and older, are to be held from noon-2 p.m. Jan. 5. Registration is required. Visit idahofallsidaho.gov/624/Ice-Arena-Schedule.
Snow School
Tuesdays and Fridays throughout January and February are dedicated to Snow School at Craters of the Moon. Participants, third grade and up, can attend with their group to learn about how wildlife adapts to winter conditions. Call 208-527-1335 to schedule the field trip. Visit nps.gov/crmo/learn/education/classrooms/snowschool.htm for more information.
Moose on the Loose
On Feb. 2, Harriman State Park will hold its Moose on the Loose winter triathlon at 10 a.m. The race involves snowshoeing, fat biking and cross-country skiing through the park. Go to Harriman State Park on Facebook.
Fat bike race
On Feb. 9, Idaho Untamed Cycling Events and Fitzgerald’s Bicycles will hold Hairy Man Fat Bike Race at Harriman State Park starting at 9 a.m. There will be a 20-mile mostly single track race and a 5-mile fun ride. Register online at bikereg.com.
Dog Derby
From Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, The American Dog Derby will be held in Ashton. Five different races are planned and other activities.