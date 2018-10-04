Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Cyclocross Series
On Saturday, the Magic Valley Cyclocross Series begins with a race at Frontier Field in Twin Falls. Races will be held Oct. 20 at Dierkes Lake and Nov. 3 at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls. Several categories will be offered. Go to Facebook magicvalleycx.
Deer Season
On Wednesday, deer season hunts open for most units across the state. Some units vary, so check regulations. Closing dates vary depending on the unit.
Snake River Cutthroats meeting
On Wednesday, the Snake River Cutthroats will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Shilo Inn, Temple/Riverview Room. Meeting will include guest speaker Rick Smith of the Trouthunter in Last Chance, fly-tying demonstrations and door/raffle prizes.
Avalanche rescue skills class
On Wednesday, Rexburg Motor Sports and Avalanche 1 will host a free avalanche rescue skills class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rexburg Motor Sports, 1178 University Blvd. The event will focus on avalanche transceivers and new rescue techniques. Those interested should bring their avalanche gear to class. Call 208-356-4000 to sign up.
Gnarly Bear Endurance Run
On Oct. 13, the Gnarly Bear Endurance Run and Kelly Canyon Countdown will be held at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. The event features 12.5k, 25k and 50k runs, along with a pasta feed on Oct. 12. The Countdown will include used ski and snowboards for sale and discounted prices for season passes and quadkards.
Boulderfest
On Oct. 13, the Dierkes Boulderfest will be held at Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake Park east of Twin Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival-style gathering will include a friendly competition in the morning, crag cleanup event in the afternoon and gear giveaway in the evening. Go to Dierkes Boulderfest on Facebook.
Ski club party
On Oct. 26, the Idaho Falls Ski Club will hold its kick-off party at 6 p.m. at the Snow Eagle Brewing. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Go to IFSC Season Kick-Off Party on Facebook.
Ski swap
On Nov. 2 and 3, the Pocatello Ski Swap will start at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 at the Idaho State University Student Union building at 921 S. 8th Ave., in Pocatello. $2 entry fee. There is an early bird special starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 for $10.
Snowmobile party
On Nov. 3, Boondockers host the showing of “Boondockers 15” film at the Colonial Theater from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program raises funds for winter search and rescue and the Make-A-Wish foundation. Go to Colonial Theater ticket sales online.