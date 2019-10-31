Editor’s Note: To have an event featured or for coverage requests, email news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Warren Miller film
On Friday, the Warren Miller film “Timeless” is showing at the Colonial Theater starting at 7:30 p.m. Go to https://warrenmiller.com/events/colonial-theater-idaho-falls
Search and Rescue fundraiser
On Saturday, Boondockers Pow Party raising money for Bonneville and Madison search and rescues will be held at the Colonial Theater at 6 p.m. Buy tickets at the door.
‘Winterland’ filmOn Saturday, Teton Gravity Research will show its film “Winterland” at 6 p.m. at H&R Inline Hockey on Poleline Road, Pocatello. Go to Winterland By Teton Gravity Reserach-Pocatello Premiere on FaceBook.
Annual ski saleOn Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, the Idaho Falls Ski Club will hold its annual ski sale starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Pinecrest Event Center. Go to Idaho Falls Ski Club on Facebook.
Bike around YellowstoneOn Nov. 8, a program on two local bicyclists who biked 1,200 miles around the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem this past summer will start at 6 p.m. at Fitzgerald’s Bicycles in Idaho Falls. Greater Yellowstone Coalition will also speak briefly.
Snake River CutthroatsOn Nov. 13, the Snake River Cutthroats will hold a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Shilo Inn Templeview Room. The program will feature a presentation by Tight Line Media’s Kris Millgate. Go to www.snakerivercutthroats.org
Avalanche Awareness SeminarOn Nov. 21, a Snowmobile-based Avalanche Awareness Seminar program will be at the Sugar City — Madison County Search and Rescue building, 240 Sugar Ave. starting at 6 p.m. Go to Avalanche awareness on Facebook.
Grand Targhee openingOn Nov. 22, Grand Targhee Resort will open for the winter season at 9 a.m. Lodging opens on Nov. 21.
Global Fat Bike DayOn Dec. 7, Fitzgerald’s Bicycles in Victor will celebrate Global Fat Bike Day starting at 10 a.m. with rides and demos. Go to Global Fat Bike Day 2019 on Facebook.
Avalanche Awareness nightOn Dec. 9, the 11th annual Avalanche Awareness Night will be held at 7 p.m. at the Taylorview Middle School auditorium. The free event includes avalanche fundamentals, forecasts, snowpack overview, expert training and more. Door prizes offered.
Fat Pursuit CampJan. 5 to Jan. 7, a Fat Pursuit Camp will help Fat Pursuit (fat bike racer) participants test gear and learn tips and tricks of winter bike traveling. Go to https://fatpursuit.com/winter-camps/fat-pursuit-bike-camp/
Bird count
On Jan. 3, the 120th Christmas Bird Count will take place at the City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo. Preregister by calling 208-824-5911 or email wallace_keck@partner.nps.gov
Bonfire
On Jan. 5, Massacre Rocks State Park will hold its annual bonfire starting at 5:30 p.m. Food is provided. Bring non-perishable food items for donation to a local food bank.
Fat Pursuit
On Jan. 10, a 60K and 200K fat bike race over snowmobile trails in the Island Park are will start at noon. Go to https://fatpursuit.com/