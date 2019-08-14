Editor’s Note: To have an event featured or for coverage requests, email news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Monday night bike rides
On Monday and Aug. 26, Idaho Falls Community Pathways will hold slow-speed, family friendly group rides at 7 p.m. starting at the Tautphaus Park entrance between Rogers and South Boulevard. Go to Community Bike Rides on Facebook.
Idaho Mountain Festival
Today through Sunday, the Idaho Mountain Festival will be held at Castle Rock State Park, featuring rock climbing, clinics, games and other activities. Go to www.evensi.us/idaho-mountain-festival-2019-castle-rocks-park/293288894.
Sunset hike
On Friday, Harriman State Park will hold a 2.4-mile guided hike from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting at the Jones House. Go to Guided Sunset Hike on Facebook.
Full moon hike
On Friday, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve will hold a full moon hike starting at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
HeART of Idaho Century
On Saturday, the HeART of Idaho Century Ride will start from Snake River Landing at 7 a.m. There will be ride options of 25, 62 and 100 miles with a Bone Hill and flat version of the century ride. Go to HeART Idaho Century Ride on Facebook.
Salt River Challenge
On Aug. 24, the Salt River Challenge mountain bike race will be held at 7 a.m. in Star Valley, Wyo. The race will be held on trails and dirt roads in the Bridger National Forest. Go to Salt River Challenge on Facebook.
Cache Valley Century
On Aug. 25, the Cache Valley Century bike ride will start in Richmond, Utah and ride through Cache Valley with 35-, 60- and 100-mile options. Go to http://cachevalleycentury.com.
Teton Bike Festival
On Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, Grand Targhee Resort will hold its bike festival featuring rides, clinics, demos and entertainment. Go to Teton Bike Festival on Facebook.
Rescue Run
On Sept. 7, the Rexburg Rescue Run will feature a 5K, 10K, and half marathon, with proceeds going to Operation Underground Railroad. Go to Rexburg Rescue Run on Facebook.
Freestyle BMX show
On Sept. 14, Papa Tom’s Pizza will hold a freestyle BMX show from noon to 5 p.m.
Trail race
On Sept. 21, the Horseshoe Challenge Trail Race will start at 9 a.m. featuring a half marathon and a 12K in Horseshoe Canyon. Go to Horseshoe Challange Trail Race on Facebook.
Gnarly Bear trail run
On Sept. 28, the Gnarly Bear endurance run will be held at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort beginning at 7:30 a.m. for the 50K, 8:30 a.m. for the 25K and 9 a.m. for the 12.5K. Go to https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=64079.
Old Faithful Cycle Tour
On Oct. 5, a 60-mile round trip bicycle tour will be held from West Yellowstone to Old Faithful and back starting at 9 a.m.
Boulderfest
On Oct. 11 and 12, the Dierkes Boulderfest will start at 6 p.m. at Dierkes Lake near Twin Falls. Go to Dierkes Boulderfest powered by Asana on Facebook.